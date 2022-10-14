Alcoa was enough to break Union apart. The Tornadoes got three scores from Jordan Harris in the first half, had a mercy clock running by the second quarter and let several hands take snaps under center Friday during a 49-0 region win over the Union County Patriots on Friday at Goddard Field.
Harris ran the opening play from scrimmage 63 yards into the end zone. Harris continued to put his athletic ability on display as he punched it in on the second play, as well, in Alcoa’s following drive from seven yards out. Harris amassed 83 yards and two touchdowns during the first three Tornado snaps and was instrumental to Alcoa (7-1, 4-0 Region 2-3A) building a 28-0 lead in the first quarter.
He wasn’t just effective on offense. Harris added a third touchdown on a dazzling 53-yard punt return to start the second quarter and start the mercy clock as Union County (1-8, 0-4) fell behind by 35.
“It’s what (Harris) does,” Alcoa head coach Brian Nix told The Daily Times. “He practices hard. He’s disciplined. I don’t know if we’ve ever put this much on a kid. He returns punts. He returns kickoffs. He punts. He plays receiver. He plays tailback. He plays safety. He’s had a pick-six. He’s scored rushing touchdowns, receiving touchdowns, ran a punt back for a touchdown. He’s blocked a kick.
“If that kid’s not a Mr. Football candidate then I’ve never seen one. He just does a ton for our team but he’s just a good kid. Kids like being around him.”
Along with Harris, a collection of quarterbacks helped Alcoa’s offense move the ball down the field. Zach Lunsford started the game and finished 2-for-2 on pass attempts for 75 yards and a perfect throw on a 52-yard touchdown to Luke Cannon.
After the score got out of hand, Eli Graf came in to finish the first half. In the final minutes of the frame, Graf completed three passes for 52 yards which set up a touchdown before time expired.
Wyatt McClure and Graham Coulter finished off the game as the signal callers in the second half.
“That’s what Zach (Lunsford’s) been all year long,” Nix said. “He’s been solid. He’s executed. And Eli (Graf) is more than capable. Eli Graf does a ton for us. Eli Graf has played two positions on defense and certain positions on offense. He’s got a huge, bright future.
“It’s great to get Wyatt back from an injury. He’s been out for six weeks with a broken ankle. So, to see him come back, get back, and jump right back in and start working, he plays outside linebacker for us. He’s got great potential. Graham Coulter is a great program kid.”
It wasn’t just the Alcoa offense that took over the game. The defense shut down any hint of a Union County attack and held the Patriots to 62 net yards. The stifling Tornado stop-group forced a fumble, a turnover on downs, four three-and-outs and eight tackles for loss.
“I thought we tackled well,” said Nix. “We played disciplined. It was the first shutout we’ve had this year. There’s been years where we’ve had eight or nine shutouts but it was the first one this year. It was nice once again to see those young guys come in and be able to keep them off the scoreboard. We always say, if a team doesn’t score, it’s hard to lose.”
The Tornadoes host an undefeated Tyner Academy on Oct. 21 in their home finale.
