Alcoa might be losing one of the better runners to have come through its football factory in recent years to graduation after the 2022 season, but Friday night, it showcased depth in the backfield that other teams can only dream of.
Senior running back Jordan Harris ran up and down the field in Alcoa’s second-round win over Pigeon Forge in the Class 3A playoffs at Goddard Field, but his backup, junior Elijah Cannon, was equally as important to the 42-20 victory. The two combined for all six scores, ensuring the Tornadoes (11-1) took the second leg of their rematch with the Tigers (6-6), after cruising to a win in September.
“Elijah has really come on as the year went on,” Alcoa head coach Brian Nix told The Daily Times. “He’s really played at the level — we’ve always thought he was a great player — but he’s playing at a great level right now. And Jordan’s Jordan. Sometimes you don’t appreciate all the stuff he does. He does so much for us.”
Two different style runners, Harris has elite speed that makes him a threat on a breakaway, while Cannon, the physically larger back, churns up yard after yard no matter how many defenders are in his path.
Alcoa did not wait long to get Harris involved. After taking the opening kickoff, the Tornadoes fed Harris four consecutive times on their first drive. That’s all it took for him to cover the 64 yards needed in under a minute. It was the classic Harris speed on the first two runs, breaking away for gains of 19 and 34, respectively. Inside the red zone, Pigeon Forge offered little resistance.
The Tornado defense forced a quick three-and-out and got the football back, this time letting Cannon shine. He ran three times on the drive, easy pick ups of five and six yards first, before breaking through the Pigeon Forge second level on his way to a 22-yard score.
Harris had three touchdowns before the end of the first half. It took Cannon until the third before he matched Harris’ production.
Cannon sat on the sideline for most of the third-quarter scoring drive, letting the reserves do the brunt of the work in a blowout. When it got to third-and-7 and the Tornadoes needed a first down, he trotted in from the sideline and plowed through the Tiger defense to move the chains on a 14-yard pickup. Later facing fourth-and-one inside the red zone, Cannon came in to rescue the drive.
It was an automatic score, even though he was met with a hoard of defenders at the line of scrimmage. Cannon shrugged off the tacklers and cruised in for the 5-yard touchdown, the exclamation mark on the duo’s six-score night.
“I love Elijah,” Harris said of his teammate. “He’s a big ole back. He’s so hard to tackle it’s crazy. Not many teams have a guy like Elijah coming back next year.”
Harris’ days at Alcoa are limited, but he is guaranteed at least one more game to show off with Cannon as Alcoa advanced to the quarterfinals, where it will host Gatlinburg-Pittman (11-1) in a regional rematch with the No. 2 seed.
Harris totaled three touchdowns as the Tornadoes ran for over 330 yards in a 52-17 win against G-P in late August.
“When you have both on the field at the same time, it’s special,” Nix said. “You have Jordan on the perimeter and you have to worry about covering him. Jordan can take a five-yard pass and turn it into a 50-yard pass real quick. And Elijah’s vision and balance are what make him. Jordan has elite-level speed, but Elijah has vision and balance that it seems like he’s always falling forward or hitting a crease. He’s just a really good athlete.”
