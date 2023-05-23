MURFREESBORO — Senior Jordan Harris capped his decorated Alcoa career with two more track state championships, while freshman Kacey Holliday won gold in the 3,200-meter run to clinch Alcoa’s first girl’s championship in school history at the TSSAA Class A Track and Field Championships on Tuesday at Dean A. Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium in Murfreesboro.
Among both girls and boys, the Tornadoes competed in seven team relays and 20 different individual events, and they took home three individual gold medals between Harris and Holliday, as well as a first-place finish in the girl’s 4x800 meter relay.
“This is something that our girls have targeted all year long,” Alcoa track coach Chris Frary told The Daily Times. “I think about midway through the season, they got that sense that they had something special going on. We could see them jelling, they were getting better on their relays and just a total team effort across the board.
“They put a great deal of work into it, and that work paid off today for the first girl’s state championship. I couldn't be more proud of these girls.”
With 17 entries, the Lady Tornadoes had the most athletes competing on the girls side, and it played to their advantage as they clinched their first ever team state championship with a score of 100 points over second-place East Nashville Magnet School (69).
Alcoa entered the afternoon’s race portion in tenth place, but catapulted five spots immediately as they won the 4x800-meter relay. The group of Lily Bridges, Peyton Potts, Aliza Reynolds and Holliday finished first (10:24.86) by a margin of 10 seconds over second-place Memphis East.
The day was just getting started for the freshman Holliday, as after second-place finishes in both the 1,600 and 800 runs — each one netting eight team points — she took home gold in the longest race, the 3,200 (12:19.91), which clinched the title.
As Alcoa prepares for its reclassification up to Class AA in 2024, Frary knows the importance that a stalwart distance runner like Holliday will have on the Tornadoes’ transition.
“We’re moving into Class AA next year, and Kacey will be a key component in that move up,” Frary said. “Especially as you go up the ladder, having a distance runner that can score points becomes critical.”
On the boy’s side, Alcoa finished under 20 points shy of defending its back-to-back team championships from 2021-22, but it placed third with 60.5 points largely thanks to a swan-song effort from Harris.
During the morning’s field events, Harris took home the third state championship of his career in the long jump, winning gold with a 22-6 mark. The 2022-23 football and boys basketball state champion also finished second in the triple jump with a personal record, 44-1.
Harris then took home his second gold medal of the day by winning the 100-meter dash. He barely edged out Union City’s Kameron Shade over the final few meters with a time of 10.84, 0.06 seconds faster than Shade.
“If I’m going to be honest, about 30 meters down I said, ‘Man, I’m not catching him,’” Harris said. “There was a bit of panic, but I had to stay relaxed and finish the race. I know what I can do.”
Harris barely missed out on a third first-place finish in the 200 meter dash, finishing second (22.41) behind Tyner's Demetrii Lovick (22.06). He totaled 36 points on the day, over half of the Alcoa boys’ total showing.
“You can’t ask for much more than that,” Frary said. “That’s a solid day at the track. Jordan is one of those generational athletes that don’t come around very often, and we are really going to miss that young man.”
Alcoa additionally scored points on the girl’s side from senior Sadie Rupert (fourth in long jump), junior Charlotte Tymon (eighth in long jump, third in the 300 hurdles, freshman Anna Kate Baumann (fourth in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles), junior Olivia Baumann (fifth in the 100 dash and seventh in the 200), junior Lily Bridges (sixth in the 1,600 run) as well as junior Ashley Halter and sophomore Jayden Williams in the 400-meter dash.
On the boy’s side, Alcoa’s non-Harris points came from senior Damon Ward (fifth place in pole vault), sophomore Isaiah Emert (fifth in discus), junior Caedon Jackson (seventh in the 300 hurdles), junior Sam Bridges (fifth in the 1,600 and 800 runs and sixth in the 3,200) and freshman Graham Mizell (eighth in the 3,200).
It also marked the final chapter of Frary’s Alcoa career, who is retiring as head track coach and from teaching at Alcoa after 35 years. He could not think of a more fitting way to end his Tornado tenure, than capturing their first-ever girl’s championship.
“It’s a great way to go out,” Frary said. “I could not be more proud of these kids and the effort our coaches gave all year long. This was a total group effort all the way around.”
