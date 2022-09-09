For Jordan Harris, there was no second-guessing himself. Not in this game.
After snagging Maryville quarterback Matthew Clemmer's fourth down heave, Harris never thought about kneeling down to run the clock out. He wanted to make a statement for his Alcoa team.
Statement made.
On a night where the Tornadoes' defense had two critical interceptions, Harris' was the biggest. It stopped what would possibly have been the Rebels' go-ahead drive in the closing seconds of regulation and the 82-yard touchdown down the Alcoa sideline put the finishing touch on a 27-14 win at Sheilds Stadium, the program's first over Maryville since 2018.
"I was scoring. I told myself, 'I'm scoring,'" Harris told The Daily Times.
"In this game, with that kid? I guess it goes against the coaching lingo, but you take that bad boy to the house," Nix said. "You play the game to have fun. You want to be safe, you want to be smart and you don't want to rub it in anyone's face, but you got a chance for a pick-six on the last play against Maryville, you go for it."
Harris, who finished with 94 total yards and a touchdown on offense, was a part of both of Alcoa's biggest plays of the night. The other came on the Tornadoes' last offensive drive.
Facing a third-and-long, Alcoa quarterback Zach Lunsford managed to elude a fierce Maryville pass rush, slipping from the grasp of would-be tacklers and hitting a diving Harris deep down field to pick up a first down.
A few plays later, Elijah Cannon gave the Tornadoes (4-0) the lead on a 4-yard rush with less than three minutes left.
"It was unbelievable. They were draped on (Lunsford) and he makes that throw," Nix said. "You couldn't write the story better. For Jordan then to break open. They just made the play."
"I just saw open grass," Lunsford added. "I knew I had to make a play for my team because they'll make a play for me."
Lunsford finished 10-of-13 passing for 159 yards and a score. He added another 32 yards on the ground. The entire night was years in the making for Lunsford, who sat patiently behind former quarterback Caden Buckles last season and was in and out of the starting position as a sophomore.
Beating the Rebels (3-1) was a memorable payoff, perhaps even more than the state championship wins he's been a part of.
"I don't know what to feel right now," Lunsford said. "I don't really know what to say. It feels good. (Beating Maryville) is way above (winning state the championship). This is our state championship right here."
Prior to Cannon's touchdown run and Harris' game-sealing interception, there were moments for Alcoa that seemed like so many Maryville games before it.
There was Noah Vaughn's 56-yard touchdown run off of the direct snap on fourth-and-3 to go up 7-0 on the Rebels' opening drive.
After Alcoa scored twice on a Lunsford scoring toss to Brennan Duggan and again on a Harris 32-yard run to take a 14-7 lead, Maryville ate up over eight minutes of clock on its first possession of the second half and scored on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Clemmer to senior defensive lineman Caleb Graham to tie it back up.
When it seemed the Tornadoes' defense had it on the ropes again in the fourth quarter with the lead, Maryville converted on fourth-and-9 on its own side of the field to extend the drive with less than two minutes to go.
Still, Alcoa answered every time.
Brayden Cornett ended a promising Rebels drive with an interception early in the fourth quarter, then Joe McCord and Elijah Cannon teamed up for a pair of late sacks to force the fourth down that set up Harris' interception.
"I'm so proud of this team," Nix said. "Even the character, they're just good kids. We don't have any grade issues, we don't have any off-the-field issues, we don't have to worry about the grades, or checking with teachers. I think that that wins. Talent is enough until you face another talented team, then your character comes out.
"You've got to have character to have a chance, to suck it up and win a game like this."
