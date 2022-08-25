GATLINBURG — Brian Nix didn’t have to think twice when offensive coordinator David Sweetland offered up the next play.
With his Alcoa team clinging to a three-point lead after Gatlinburg-Pittman scored with less than a minute left before halftime, Nix knew the Tornadoes needed a jolt after an otherwise sloppy first half.
He put the ball in the hands of Alcoa’s most dynamic playmaker, who delivered.
Harris took a swing pass from quarterback Zach Lunsford, and as he often does, weaved through the Highlanders’ defense for a 63-yard score to put Alcoa up two scores.
It was the kind of play the Tornadoes had been looking for in a frustrating first 30 minutes and proved to be the catalyst in a 52-17 Region 2-3A opening win at Hammonds Stadium.
"That's a David Sweetland call," Nix told The Daily Times. "The best thing I do for our offense is not touch it and let him handle it. That's what David does well, you try to get the ball in space to your best players. I asked him what he wanted to do and he said he wanted to get Jordan in space.
"And that's what Jordan does. He's a kid that you can lean on and that's when you need leadership, in situations like that."
Harris finished with 121 yards on eight carries and was responsible for three of Alcoa’s scores. His first came on a 68-yard run in the first quarter to give the Tornadoes a 7-0 advantage.
"I told Zach, 'Throw me the ball,'" Harris said. "(Gatlinburg-Pittman) was already over there talking, they were hype. I said, 'Zach, throw me the ball. I'm scoring. I got to.'"
Offensively, Alcoa (2-0, 1-0 Region 2-3A) struggled early, missing on a few scoring opportunities. After Harris’ first touchdown on the Tornadoes’ second drive, Alcoa drove inside the Gatlinburg-Pittman (1-1, 0-1) 10-yard line twice, but came away with a combined three points on a Kyrin Tyson 24-yard field goal.
On defense, Alcoa gave the Highlanders little opportunity to take advantage of the offense’s sluggish start until quarterback Brady Hammonds found Carlos Orr down the sideline for a 56-yard touchdown to make it 10-7 with 35 seconds left until halftime.
The play came after an Alcoa holding penalty on a Highlanders punt put their offense back on the field.
"We let (Gatlinburg-Pittman) get back into it," Nix said. "We had a penalty against us, they get the ball back, they score on the next play and their stands are rocking. They get live and sometimes when you get in that situation, it can last because you can't fight them off of you."
Alcoa answered with Harris’ touchdown scamper to end the half, and the senior running back opened the third quarter with a 42-yard rushing score to extend the lead to 24-7.
"I told (the team), 'We've got to come out, we've got to lock in. We can't be playing and none of that,'" Harris said. "We got locked in and scored as soon as we came out."
It opened up a 35-point second half for Alcoa, which included two quarterback Eli Graf keepers for touchdowns and a 49-yard toss from Lunsford to Brennen Duggan.
Lunsford finished 10-of-14 passing for 216 yards and two touchdowns with another 26 yards on the ground while Graf rushed for 102 yards on three attempts and passed for a touchdown.
"We were just locked in in the second half," Lunsford said. "We just got down to the basics, so that's really all we went back to."
Outside of the Hammonds-Orr connection and a few late scoring drives, Gatlinburg-Pittman never established a rhythm on offense. Alcoa limited it to just 53 yards rushing and 188 through the air, 154 of which Orr was responsible for.
"The biggest thing (I told the team at halftime) was, 'When you get off the bus, you better be ready to play,'" Nix said. "It was a good lesson for them to learn, that you better come in and execute, you better focus and I don't think our focus was real good at the team meal and I don't think it was good getting off the bus. It showed.
"We were more focused coming out of halftime, so it wasn't a schematic thing, it was a mindset."
The Tornadoes return to Goddard Field for the first time in 2022 for another region clash against Northview Academy on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.
