KNOXVILLE — Jahvin Carter knifed into the lane and met two Bearden defenders.
The Alcoa senior guard hoisted up a floater that caromed off the rim and into the leaping hands of senior guard Jordan Harris, who delivered a game-tying putback to force overtime as time expired.
The Tornadoes made the most of their second chance, locking down the Bulldogs en route to a 71-65 victory Monday at Bearden High School to close out the regular season.
"Jordan was awesome tonight. I can't say enough good things about him," Alcoa coach Ryan Collins said. "He impacted winning in a lot of different ways. That's who we're always counting on him to be because he's going to play hard every single play.
"We got a decent look at the buzzer, but what you need to do is get it up with one or two seconds left and follow it with a good athlete who cares about winning. I thought he delivered with a huge tip-in. We don't win that game without him."
Harris' buzzer-beater came moments after Bearden's King Hubbard missed the front end of a one-and-one trip to the free-throw line that could have put Alcoa (21-8) away.
The Tornadoes' original plan was to find junior guard Brady Haun in the corner for a game-winning 3-pointer, but when the Bulldogs (16-11) took that away, Carter, a Class 2A Mr. Basketball finalist, attempted to force four more minutes of basketball.
Harris did, and a defense that ebbed and flowed throughout the contest reverted to the dominance it displayed against rival Maryville on Friday.
Alcoa held Bearden to four points in the extra period, with two coming on an early field goal and the others coming on two separate trips to the free-throw line.
"I thought we put together one of our better defensive performances on Friday, so now it's like, 'OK guys, I've seen what we can be. We just have to be this all the time,'" Collins said. "I think in the playoffs, the game slows down and every possession is more important and you just have to find a way to get stops.
"To win a game like this against a respected opponent, you have to have stops down the stretch, and we were able to do it."
Carter scored the first three points of overtime and then freshman guard Jabriel Koko hit a 3-pointer in front of the Alcoa bench that proved to be the dagger.
Carter finished with a game-high 22 points and was joined in double figures by Haun (16) and Harris (12).
Bearden faces another Blount County foe in No. 4-seed Maryville to open the District 4-4A tournament at 6 p.m. Thursday at Farragut High School.
Alcoa, which won 13 of its final 14 games to close out the regular season, also starts its postseason journey this week, facing the winner of Pigeon Forge and Cumberland Gap — scheduled for Wednesday — at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Pigeon Forge High School.
"Our buzz word as a program of late has been momentum," Collins said. "We've talked about it being an on-ramp into the playoffs, and I think we've done a great job of closing the season with two big-time wins against respected, good opponents.
"Now it's on because every goes back to 0-0 and you have to find a way to win the game in front of you."
Bearden girls 61, Alcoa 50: The Alcoa girls basketball team made the trip to Bearden knowing exactly what was on the horizon: a war.
The Lady Tornadoes’ first meeting with the defending Class 4A state champion back on Jan. 3 was defined by physicality, and Alcoa came up just a tad short in a 34-33 loss.
It was more of the same in the second meeting, and through the first three quarters, Alcoa thrived until seemingly running out of gas in the final period.
“That’s what playing a 4A state champ looks like,” Alcoa coach David Baumann told The Daily Times. “We responded. We’re obviously short-handed, but I told the girls that it is OK to be pleased with your effort, but it’s also OK to be pissed off, too. We got girls in there that are mad because we thought we could come over here and beat them. We wanted to end their wining streak. We didn’t get it done, but we fought and competed, and that effort will work for us down the road in the tournament.”
Alcoa (27-3) suited up for the first time since senior guard Macie Ridge suffered a right knee injury against Maryville on Friday and appeared to channel her trademarked tenacity.
The Lady Tornadoes battled with the the Lady Bulldogs (29-0) throughout the first half and then built a 43-38 lead going into the final period behind a 7-0 run during a one-minute span midway through the quarter.
Bearden opened the fourth with a 6-0 spurt to take a 44-43 lead, but Alcoa senior guard Karli Haworth answered with a one of her five 3-pointers on the other end to put the Lady Tornadoes back in front.
Junior forward Amelia Pfeiffer responded to a Lainey Cox bucket with a layup to keep a 48-46 advantage with four minutes, 48 seconds remaining, but it proved to be Alcoa’s last field goal.
Bearden rattled off a 15-0 run to cap a quarter in which it outscored Alcoa, 23-7.
“They extended us a little bit, and we didn’t hit shots like we had been earlier,” Baumann said. “We moved the ball really well in the third when we got ahead, but when they extended things a bit, I don’t think we moved it as well.”
Natalya Hodge scored a team-high 22 points for Bearden while Class 4A Miss Basketball finalist Avery Treadwell added 15.
Haworth tallied a game-high 23 points while carrying an even larger offensive load than the one she normally bares with Ridge sidelined.
“It’s frustrating for her because she handles the ball a lot,” Baumann said. “They did what I thought they should’ve done: they came out and pressured us and made her handle it even more. Of course, she also had to guard Hodge because normally that’d be Macie doing that.
“She had a lot on her plate, and to be honest, I think she just kind of ran out of steam late just because we put so much on her and she carried us for awhile.”
Help could be about two weeks away. Ridge undergoes an MRI on her knee today with the hope being it confirms an initial hyperextension diagnosis.
After receiving that news, Alcoa will turn its attention to its District 2-2A semifinal at 4 p.m. Saturday at Pigeon Forge High School against the winner of Cumberland Gap and Union County — scheduled for Thursday.
