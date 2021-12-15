Maryville College women’s basketball coach Darrin Travillian changed his approach to practice in the days leading up to the Scots game against Centre College in the hopes that it would make his team mentally tougher.
MC was in the throes of a three-game losing streak heading into Wednesday and Travillian wanted to see how the Scots responded to a more grueling game preparation.
“This was also finals week,” Travilian told The Daily Times. “It was a tough week and I went the opposite route than I usually would have gone, which is I went even longer and harder in practice all week because we have to get tougher mentally, we have to get tougher mentally and we have to find ways to win.”
That approach paid off for MC and it didn’t just find a way to win against the Colonels, it found a way to dominate the Colonels from the opening tip in a 67-35 finish at Cooper Athletics Center.
It was the second meeting between the two teams this season with the Scots winning a Nov. 20 match up at Centre, 62-53.
Sophomore guard Jordan Heifner scored 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting and also posted six steals, six rebounds and four assists, helping the Scots (3-6) out to a commanding 38-25 halftime lead which they showed no signs of relenting in the second half.
“(Heifner) really was a straw that stirred the drink,” Travillian said. “I mean she got by people. She could have forced up more shots and I know she got her points, but she got by people, she got a bunch of assists and she broke the (Centre) defense down which makes the game a lot easier to play that way.”
According to Heifner, Travillian’s practice change was a key reason for MC’s impressive performance.
“I think everybody just played as a team today,” Heifner said. “It really helps a lot, especially with our bench coming off and scoring. It felt good but I think we needed that win and (Travillian) has been pushing us a little bit harder in practice recently because of those losses but I think that we really needed that.”
MC matched its first half intensity in the last 20 minutes by forcing 10 turnovers and holding the Colonels (3-4) to just 10 second-half points.
One sequence summed up the night in the third quarter when Heifner stepped in front of a Centre pass and took the ball away before using a bounce pass to Courtney Carruthers for a layup to push the Scots’ lead to 46-25.
“(Defense) was huge,” Travillian said. “When we want to, we can defend. It’s just convincing everybody of that mindset. We try to prepare like crazy for everybody that we play. It helps that we played this team a month ago and we had a little bit of familiarity with what they were doing, but it was a big deal.”
A common theme in MC’s six losses has been its inability to out-rebound its opponent, but the Scots made up for that against the Colonels, snagging 37 of them, including 29 defensive rebounds. They also made amends in holding on to the ball.
“The big deal for us tonight also was we were competitive on the boards,” Travillian said. “That’s been a problem for us all year and we also took care of the basketball. We only had eight turnovers. It’s a different game when you’re not throwing the ball to the other team the whole time. You can actually get back and defend.”
On the offensive end, freshman Emma Huskey, who totaled more than 18 minutes on the floor made an impression off of the bench with five rebounds. She dove to save a ball from going out of bounds in the third quarter before kicking it out to Carruthers to keep a Scots possession alive.
In all, the Scots’ bench provided 18 points and 16 rebounds in over 80 combined minutes of playing time.
“Everybody that came off the bench made us better, whether it was energy or grabbing a rebound or making a shot,” Travillian said. “They came in and lifted us up and we needed that. That’s what we’re going to need the rest of the way.”
