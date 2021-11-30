As Maryville College women’s basketball coach Darrin Travillian was drawing up the play during the timeout, guard Jordan Heifner spoke up.
The Scots had trailed Berea College (Ky.) for much of the second half, but were within striking distance, trailing by three with just over four seconds left in regulation.
“Obviously we knew we needed a basket to put us back in it,” Heifner told The Daily Times. “Coach drew us up something real quick, but that wasn’t even actually the plan. I was supposed to go through a different way but I looked at (Travillian) and said, ‘I can do this.’”
Travillian gave her the green light and off the inbound pass, Heifner launched up a shot from beyond the arc with the clock ticking inside of four seconds. The shot went through to insure overtime tied at 56.
“(I told them), ‘Hey, it’s a one possession game, we can get a clean look right here and tie this thing up,” Travillian said. “We did. (Heifner) got a great look and she made a good shot.”
Heifner’s score gave the Scots a world of momentum going into the extra period, but the Mountaineers quickly snatched it back, scoring the first seven points in overtime and closed on an 11-3 run to beat MC, 67-59, Tuesday at Boydson H. Baird Gymnasium.
Heifner and guard Elsa Eckenrod finished with 13 points each while Hannah Jones and Courtney Carruthers tallied nine and eight points, respectively.
MC (2-4, 1-1 USA South) shot just north of 36% from the floor and 20% from beyond the arc, which was better than the Mountaineers (6-2, 3-0) in both categories, but the Scots were out-rebounded, 55-45, a common theme in now four of their losses in the early going of the 2021-22 season.
“If you look at the games we’ve won, we’ve either been even or won the boards,” Travillian said. “When you look at our losses, we’ve gotten beaten on the boards. That’s very clear and that’s fight and will to win and toughness.”
Jones was one of the few bright spots in the paint for MC along with forward Shelby Hix as the two combined for 17 of the team’s 45 rebounds, but, according to Travillian, it’s going to take all five players on the floor contributing in that area for the team to be successful.
“(Jones) is one who I think goes to the boards really hard most of the time,” Travillian said. “What we don’t have is a gang-rebounding mentality and that’s who we’re going to have to be. I mean, you look at our lineup and she’s (6-foot, 2-inches) and you look at the rest of our line up we have to go gang-rebound, especially against a really good physical team where that’s their forte. They get boards really, really well.”
MC took an early lead off of a Eckenrod jumper and a 3-pointer, but only led one other time the rest of the way as Berea used a 12-0 run that started midway through the first quarter and went into the second quarter.
The Mountaineers extended their lead by five or more points on several occasions, even leading by as much as seven late in the third quarter, but the Scots stuck around and continued to close the gap down the stretch.
Down 54-48 in the fourth quarter, MC outscored Berea 8-2 in the final three minutes, 58 seconds with critical baskets from Eckenrod and Jones to set up Heifner with the game-tying 3.
All of the effort used in coming from behind in regulation may have played a factor in the Scots’ struggles in overtime.
“It could have (played a factor in overtime),” Travillian said. “You always hear the myth of the team that ties it up usually wins in overtime. I don’t know if that’s true, I’ve just heard it all my life. I also think to get back in it and tie it takes a lot out of you, so I’m not sure that we had enough spark coming out of the huddle.
“You feel like you should have some momentum and a little bounce, but we didn’t get back out there on the floor with that spark and that bounce that we needed. We’ve got to finish a few plays and we didn’t.”
MC next plays Covenant College in another USA South Conference matchup at home at 2 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.