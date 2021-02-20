Freshman guard Jordan Heifner has played a major role in helping the Maryville College women's team remain unbeaten this season.
She was special again on Saturday, scoring a career-high 21 points to propel the No. 12 Scots to a 74-63 victory over LaGrange on Saturday.
Kelley Wandell finished with 13 points and nine rebounds for the Scots (10-0, 10-0). Shelby Hix and Courtney Carruthers each added 11. Klaire Varney contributed 10 points.
The Scots trailed, 16-15, at the end of the first quarter. They went on a 11-0 run in the second quarter to grab a 29-19 lead. They extended their lead to 54-39 in the third quarter, but LaGrange ripped off a 15-3 run to slice the lead to 57-54. Heifner ended the rally by drilling a triple with 6:56 to go in the fourth. The Scots held on for their to win their 10th straight game.
Maryville College will look to stay undefeated when it hosts Piedmont on Feb. 27.
