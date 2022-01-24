After Tennessee’s 63-55 road win over Georgia on Sunday, Jordan Horston remained even-keeled.
The junior guard had just produced a massive stat line against the Bulldogs: 19 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks, four assists and three steals. While many players would have appeared elated or even exhausted, Horston maintained her trademark composure during the postgame press conference.
Instead of focusing on how her explosive scoring helped the Lady Vols (18-1, 7-0 SEC) come back from a nine-point lead by the Bulldogs (15-4, 4-3) in the second quarter, or how her dominant defense led No. 4 Tennessee to its fifth Top-25 win this season, she noted her happiness in playing with an injury-recovered roster and her lack of turnovers.
“It feels good to get the (win) and have my teammates back,” Horston said. “I’m really proud that I only had two turnovers this game. I don’t want to have any turnovers, but with Georgia’s pressure, they make people turn the ball over. So that’s a step in the right direction.”
Horston certainly would have had reason to be cocky.
She showed up precisely when Tennessee needed; though star senior Rae Burrell returned to the lineup Sunday and junior center Tamari Key played despite a previous injury, sophomore guard Tess Darby was unavailable due to COVID-19 protocols and graduate post Keyen Green left in the third quarter due to an apparent knee injury.
“I thought Jordan was great and I thought she played extremely well,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “She did what we needed at the time, whether that’s grab a defensive board, get a stop defensively, block a shot, go score, handle the ball. She did everything for us, but that’s what she’s been doing here recently.
“I’m so proud of her. I thought her poise and her consistency was really good for our team.”
“I love this team, love my coaches. I’m proud of us,” Horston added. “It was a good win.”
Despite her successful outing Sunday, Horston’s mild demeanor was no surprise. She’s been the Lady Vols’ steady, quiet leader for years, saying more with her commanding play than words ever could.
The Lady Vols are off to their best start since the 2007-08 season, in which the program fielded a 22-1 start and won both the SEC and NCAA championship. Horston, who has been through both successful and disappointing times while at Tennessee, has played a large part in getting them here.
If the program gets back to the historical dominance it had under legendary coach Pat Summitt, when Tennessee was the team-to-be in women’s college basketball, Horston will likely play a large part in that, too.
At 6-foot-2, Horston is a do-it-all playmaker for Tennessee, able to both take over games with her scoring and play the part of the floor general, running the offense and setting her teammates up for big moments. She often flies down the court with the ball, using her intimidating wing-span and natural athleticism to bury makes, swat away shots and command the glass.
Horston nearly averages a double-double this season, scoring 15.4 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. She’s also tallied 64 assists, 25 steals and 16 blocks, all while missing three of Tennessee’s 19 games so far.
The excitement and ferociousness Horston lacks in press conferences is in ample supply on the court, and that’s just what the Lady Vols want, and need, from their consistent leader.
“I just do the little things, do the stuff my team needs me to do because I’m a ballplayer,” Horston said. “I just want to win games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.