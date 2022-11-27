KNOXVILLE — Jordan Horston was uncomfortable.
While describing her accomplishment of reaching 1,000 career points in No. 23 Tennessee’s 105-71 win over Eastern Kentucky on Sunday, Horston clearly didn’t want to put the focus on her milestone.
“I’d just rather win, honestly,” Horston said.
“It’s pretty cool. I’ll take it. … I’m pretty happy, but honestly, I’ll take wins over points any day. That really doesn’t mean anything to me. I want to win basketball games, period.”
Horston scored 14 points inside Thompson-Boling Arena to mark the historic moment; only Rickea Jackson (15) had more points for Tennessee (4-4), which reached .500 with its second consecutive win.
Six of Horston’s points came from beyond the arc, as she made two of the four 3-pointers she attempted. Overall, she went 6-for-10 on a day the Lady Vols shot the ball well, making 52% of the shots they took.
Scoring wasn’t the only way Horston contributed, either. She also tallied 8 rebounds and 5 assists, tying Jackson in the latter category, as well.
“I’m just going with the flow of the game,” Horston said. “When people dish off, that’s when I kick it. When they don’t, that’s when I go drive and score. I just find a rhythm, see the open player, who has the hot hand and continue to feed them the ball.”
Horston became the 48th Lady Vol to accumulate 1,000 career points, putting her in company with some of the top players in women’s college basketball history.
It’s an especially notable achievement, too, considering she has missed time in her career due to injuries; she recently returned from a lower leg injury she suffered in Tennessee’s home opener against UMass.
“It’s been fun to coach Jordan the last few years and to see her growth both on the
coach Kellie Harper said. “It’s been fun, and she’s put in a lot of work to continue to get better. I was giving her a hard time, ‘A thousand points, that’s a lot of buckets.’ Proud of her and what she’s been able to do.
“She’s affected this program. She’s going to be in the record books, and she’s really talented. Hopefully, she can finish this year strong.”
Horston, a Columbus, Ohio native, was the MVP of the 2019 McDonald’s All-American Game and ranked the No. 2 overall prospect by espnW HoopGurlz while in high school. She arrived at Tennessee in 2019, the same time as Harper.
Though the two didn’t develop a relationship through recruiting, there’s no doubt they’ve formed a tight bond through the past four seasons. That made it all the more sweeter for Harper when she saw her pupil reach that milestone.
“Jordan and I are really close,” Harper said. “We’re really close. We kid each other (that) we’ve been through a lot together. I think there’s a pretty big trust there. There’s obviously a lot of loyalty there. It’s not easy to come into a program and play for a coach that did not recruit you, and she did.
“I think our connection early on was really positive. She knows I love her and would do anything to help her, and vice versa. I know she’s got my back as well. That’s been fun. I’m just proud of who she’s becoming, who she wants to be and how she’s getting there.”
