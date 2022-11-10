KNOXVILLE — Jordan Horston hit the floor and began writhing in pain.
The senior guard fell to the court after a collision during No. 5 Tennessee’s 74-65 win over the Minutewomen on Thursday at Thompson-Boling Arena. After being tended to by coach Kellie Harper and other staff members, she eventually was helped off the court, barely able to put pressure on her leg.
That second-quarter moment didn’t just signal worry for Tennessee (1-1) in its home opener, as Horston is arguably its top player. It lit a fire under the Lady Vols.
“I felt like that motivated all of us,” senior forward Rickea Jackson said. “(Horston) is the heart of this team. She always gives us that energy that we need. So we know we needed to create that within ourselves while we don’t have her on the court. I feel like the team came together after (Horston) went down. I feel like we had her back.”
Jackson was one of multiple Lady Vols who stepped up in Horston’s absence. She finished with a double-double, tallying a team-high 24 points while snagging 11 rebounds.
She was followed by senior center Tamari Key, who recorded 13 points and nine rebounds.
“I thought you really got to see Rickea get going,” Harper said. “She had a couple really big boards there late that got her to the free throw line. I thought that was good. Tamari, I thought, had some really good plays where she went after the ball, she attacked the ball, went and got it. She saved a turnover and got the bucket out of it.
“I thought her effort was probably better in the second half, so that was some good, positive things to see.”
Harper was also pleased with junior wing Tess Darby, who tallied nine points by shooting 3-for-7 from beyond the arc.
Harper said Horston suffered a lower leg injury and that she would know more today. If Horston isn’t able to get back on the court right away, the onus will be on Jackson, Key and others to help fill the void when Tennessee hosts No. 11 Indiana on Monday.
Jackson’s impact may be felt the largest. She’s a similar player to Horston, boasting length, speed, agility and a strong jumper, and after leading the SEC in scoring last season before entering the transfer portal and leaving Mississippi State, she’s proven she can succeed on a big stage.
“We’ve obviously seen her in practice all summer and all fall. We’ve been able to see how talented she is,” Harper said. “She’s really good. Even really good players have off nights and have tough nights, and that’s what we saw on Tuesday (against Ohio State).
“She’s a gamer. She loves to play. You got to see her really get going tonight. She can play multiple positions and she’s just so smooth and fun to watch.”
Between transfers and freshmen, the Lady Vols have already been working to acclimate a plethora of new, talented faces to the program. While they would have liked to win by a larger margin Thursday, they still got the job done without Horston.
Whether or not Horston returns soon, that work is only just beginning.
“It’s just making sure we all stay open-minded to the chemistry of one another,” graduate forward Jasmine Franklin, who transferred from Missouri State, said. “We have to learn how to play off each other, play together and just being supportive of whatever happens as we go on the way.
“I will say, our chemistry has gotten a lot better on the court and off the court, especially.”
