KNOXVILLE — With just over three minutes remaining in Thursday’s game, Jordan Horston scored. Then she scored again, and again.
Tennessee led Mississippi State by just four points when Horston started her run, but once the final buzzer sounded, that margin had increased to double-digits in its 80-69 win. The Lady Vols (11-6, 3-0 SEC) have Horston to thank for sealing the deal.
“When we needed those buckets, (Horston) got them,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “I thought she was really aggressive getting in the paint, finding opportunities, not settling as much there in the second half in particular, in the fourth quarter.
“She was able to get really good looks, and she was pretty persistent. When she got her shot blocked, comes back and I think she ended up getting a score on that one. Loved her relentlessness, especially in the fourth quarter.”
Horston finished with a double-double, totaling 27 points and 14 rebounds, including eight offensive boards. She attributed her stellar fourth-quarter showing to both her teammates instilling confidence in her and her rebounding efforts.
“When I started crashing the boards, everything started opening up for me,” Horston said.
Tennessee continued its strong SEC start against Mississippi State (12-4, 1-2), claiming its third double-digit win in three conference games.
The Lady Vols dominated the Bulldogs on the boards, out-rebounding them, 50-31. Half of Tennessee’s rebounds came on the offensive end, and its 25 offensive boards tied its season high.
It’s a fitting reward for the buy-in the Lady Vols have shown each day.
“It starts in practice,” Horston said. “I feel like we’ve been having great practices. Everybody’s been locked in. I feel like everybody’s been locked in and buying into that rebounding. We actually started tracking (defensive) our stops … So doing that, just being ready when your number’s called. We’ve just been locked for 40 minutes.”
Tess Darby (13 points) kicked off the scoring with a 3-pointer, her first of four, and Tennessee eventually took a 25-18 lead into the second quarter. It led by nine points at halftime, then seven to start the final period.
A free throw by Jessika Carter made it a four-point game before Horston took control, scoring seven straight points. After a Jasmine Franklin layup, Horston then accounted for Tennessee’s final four points on a layup and two free throws.
“That was a good number,” Harper said. “That was a really good number, especially the way they play … It wasn’t easy for us offensively, but we just didn’t have a lot of turnovers. Our mistakes probably were more in execution today than actual decision making and turnovers.
“We can clean up a few things there if we can clean up our execution a little bit better and then keep those turnovers down, you know, things could look a little prettier.”
Rickea Jackson, playing against her former team in Mississippi State, tallied 18 points and snagged six rebounds. Darby finished with 13 on 4-for-12 shooting; all but one of the shots she took were from beyond the arc.
Tennessee now enters a two-game road stretch. It will play at Vanderbilt at 1 p.m. Sunday before traveling to College Station to face Texas A&M at 9 p.m. on Jan. 12.
“I’d like to see our energy high,” Harper said. “I would like to see our turnovers low, like to see us be able to defend at an elite level with a lot of communication and a lot of intelligence. Then offensively, want to be able to just find what we need to find, whatever defense we see, find what we need to find and be able to be ourselves on the boards as well.
“None of that is rocket science. That’s who we are, and that’s what we told our team before the game. Our game plans rarely change going into every game. We know what we need to do to be a good basketball team. We just have to go out and do it.”
