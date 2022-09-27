Jordy Kirk opened Alcoa’s 25-5, 25-10, 25-18 Senior Night win over McMinn Central with her first serve of the season.
An ACL tear during a preseason practice put an end to Kirk’s senior season before it even started, but the two teams came to an agreement to let her touch the floor one final time for an honorary serve.
“For Jordy to be able to come out, I appreciate McMinn for their sportsmanship,” Alcoa coach Sam Thomas said. “Their willingness to allow us to do that. That was big. It was big for her. This would have been her fourth year. She’s been devastated by what happened. Just an opportunity for her to be able to get on the floor with her classmates is such a big deal. We appreciate the opportunity to be able to do that for her.”
The good vibes from the game’s first point, which went to McMinn Central as part of the agreement, carried over to the rest of the night as the Lady Tornadoes handled McMinn Central with ease.
After struggling in the Lady Tornadoes’ winless performance at the Blount County Championship on Monday, senior India Kyle got Alcoa off to a hot start. The outside hitter recorded four kills in the first period as Alcoa won the final 14 points of the first set.
“She was really frustrated after last night,” Thomas said. “She was off. She wasn’t hitting the ball very well. She got off to a hot start tonight which was great for her. She needed that confidence builder and then Lilly did a great job of getting the balls out there to her. Kind of getting in a rhythm allowing her that opportunity to do that. It was good.”
After cruising through the game’s first two sets, McMinn Central provided resistance in the third, grabbing an 11-7 lead before senior Ainsley Pfeiffer recorded back-to-back kills that sparked a 5-0 run.
“She’s only been with us a year,” Thomas said. “For her to have that opportunity, too, that was a big deal. She’s so athletic. She’s so gifted. As the season’s progressed, she’s starting to figure things out better. She’s looked, especially, for those overpass activities. Those are big confidence boosters for her, so that was good for her to have that opportunity and kind of spark that run for us.”
While Pfeiffer’s push gave Alcoa the lead, McMinn Central didn’t go away. Thomas never used a timeout and the Lady Tornadoes got their feet underneath them as they won seven of the set’s final eight points to clinch the game.
“They knew that they needed to finish and execute and get the win, not drag things on,” Thomas said. “There wasn’t a whole lot of sloppiness. There was some. It was more of us just not executing. McMinn made some plays. They had some good swings. They had a few blocks in there that kind of threw us off, that we weren’t prepared for. Kudos to them for battling, not quitting tonight. Continuing to work through.”
Alcoa closes out the regular season at 6 p.m. Thursday against district foe Kingston on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.