KNOXVILLE — There may not be a more optimistic .500 team in college football than the Tennessee Volunteers.
Tennessee (4-4, 2-3 SEC) entered the bye week coming off of a 52-24 loss at No. 4 Alabama, but the Vols were in it up until the early-going of the fourth quarter.
For three quarters of that game, the Ole Miss loss the week before and in two blow out wins over South Carolina and Missouri to start October, the Vols have proven to be one of the surprise teams in the country in head coach Josh Heupel’s first season.
Recruits are noticing it, too.
Heupel and his staff spent the off week like any SEC coach that wants to survive in this league should: by recruiting.
As they continue to build relationships, the excitement for what Heupel and company have built in less than a year is building along with it.
“For our staff, the end of last week (was) a great opportunity for us to get out across the state and really throughout our recruiting footprint,” Heupel said. “It was a huge, huge thing for us. Excited about the feedback that we got, just as you get on the road, from fans, alumni. And then obviously, as we got into high schools and talking with coaches, too, they see the progress that our program is making, the way that we’re playing, and the product that we are putting out on the field.”
What the Vols have put on the field is an exciting offense that can be lethal and a defense that’s competitive, despite having roster limitations due to coaching-change attrition from last year and injuries.
Tennessee is fifth in the SEC in total offense, averaging more than 457 yards and 37 points per game.
The unit is led by a quarterback in graduate transfer Hendon Hooker that currently ranks fourth nationally in passing efficiency at 179.91 with 1,578 yards and 17 touchdowns since replacing starting quarterback Joe Milton in the second half against Pittsburgh on Sept. 11.
Fellow transfer JaVonta Payton has been on the receiving end of four Hooker touchdown passes-a team high.
The wider receiver who was also a offseason addition via the transfer portal (Mississippi State) has seen substantial growth from Hooker and the offense since he took over as the full time starter following the Pitt game.
“Just us getting reps, continuous reps in practice every day,” Payton said. “Just getting better every day, getting better at the details, the small things like making sure we get the right depth at each route, making sure we’re executing on everything we have to do. That’s really where it comes from.”
While it’s evident that Heupel’s schematic approach is working, or keeping Tennessee games at the very least, it’s what the Vols’ coaching staff has done behind closed doors that’s improved the program’s image, especially when it comes to recruiting.
“Obviously, I think they have a great sense of who we are and what we’re doing inside the building too, and how all of those things build to a great experience while you’re playing here at Tennessee,” Heupel said. “Excited about what we did last week, and for us now at this point, now it’s push forward and get ready for Kentucky.”
As of now, Tennessee is an underdog for the third straight week going into a crucial November clash at No. 18 Kentucky (6-2, 3-2 SEC) at 7 p.m. on Saturday on ESPN2 at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.
The opportunity is there for a signature conference win to sell to recruits before the Vols end a tough four-week slate against No. 1 Georgia at Neyland Stadium next week.
“Huge week here obviously, as we push forward to Kentucky,” Huepel said. “Good football team. They play extremely well at home. Huge test for us to go on the road, night ball game. Should be a great environment, one that our kids are looking forward to. I mentioned it last week, big part of it was just getting our guys healthy.
“I think we made some progress in that way during the bye week and looking forward to getting back on the field with the guys tomorrow and building towards game week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.