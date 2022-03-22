KNOXVILLE — Josh Heupel is more focused on football than he was a year ago. This time around, he can afford to be.
Heupel had been on the job as Tennessee’s head football coach for less than three months by the time his inaugural spring practice rolled around and he was still building relationships with current players, recruits and his coaching staff while juggling the transition and roster exodus of the Vols’ program from former head coach Jeremy Pruitt.
With a season now under his belt, Heupel began his second spring camp Tuesday at the Anderson Training Center more zeroed in on the on-field aspect of this Tennessee team, which is coming off of an impressive turnaround season that saw the Vols win seven games under a first-year head coach for the first time since 2009 and shatter several of the program’s records for offense.
“For us and with almost all of our staff back, old and young staff, (there’s) familiarity,” Heupel said. “You’re able to reflect, grow on those things. A lot of understanding about who we are, how we’re going to function, how we’re going to operate and kids are able to focus on the details of what we’re asking them to do. The coaching staff is in sync and on the same page and that should help propel us for a great amount of growth here.
“The difference in year one and year two is just lightyears of difference. There’s so much familiarity and understanding in what we’re doing.”
Experience helps following an offseason that saw minimal roster and staff attrition. The Vols return several key players that helped them to last season’s 7-6 campaign, including quarterback Hendon Hooker and receiver Cedric Tillman on offense and linebackers Byron Young and Tyler Baron on defense.
Heupel noticed a difference in their focus on the practice field early Tuesday morning as well, especially in their leadership abilities after either missing the spring or coming in as unknown commodities last year.
“The leadership side of it, not just the leadership, but just the connection and relationships that we have, staff and players together, there’s so much known versus a year ago,” Heupel said. “...A year further into that trust, growth and development, communication, respect between players and coaches. You could see that (Tuesday), a ton of great teaching out on the practice field and that was from coaches to players, but you saw a lot more from players, too.
“In the first quarter of our offseason (leadership) will be an emphasis as we continue to go through this lead up to kickoff here this season and what’s always a part of our program is developing leaders, giving them opportunities to grow in those roles.”
With renovations ongoing at Neyland Stadium, Tennessee will play its spring scrimmage in a closed format at the Anderson Training Center. The school is hosting an “All Vol Weekend,” though, on April 7-10, including a fan tailgate and viewing of the April 9 scrimmage via two television screens at Volunteer Village.
“Everybody in our building is going to miss the opportunity to go inside of Neyland and play in front of a bunch of people,” Heupel said. “It’s great for your young players to get that experience before you hit the fall and everything’s live for the first time.
“At the same time, there’s a lot of excitement about what’s going on inside of our stadium. For us, we’ll try to recreate and get a bunch of people around for a couple scrimmages. We’ll have great recruiting events with those dates too. So there’s a positive in those things, but we’ll certainly miss the spring game.”
Heupel on Tuesday made clear how much confidence he has in his new wide receivers coach.
“Smart, competitive, consistent, great communicator, great leader inside of the room, mentor to those young guys,” Heupel said. “(Pope) has all the tools to be a dynamic and elite coach. Hired him because there was no doubt that he was the right guy for the job. Believe in who he is and how he will help those guys grow.”
Pope was Gardner-Webb’s pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach before joining Tennessee’s staff. He’s also worked at Tennessee Tech, Shorter University in Georgia and Ohio Northern.
“(Pope has) done a great job with those guys in the year that he’s been here and we have great trust and confidence in him,” Heupel said.
“He’s going to be a great recruiter because he’s relationship-driven, he’s a great communicator, and he’s going to work at it. Those are the traits that you need. So we’re excited and fortunate to have him as part of our staff.”
