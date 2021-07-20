HOOVER, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference has changed.
Gone are the days of a bruising ground game and an unrelenting defense aimed at running clock and grinding out wins every week.
That philosophy has been replaced with flashy, fast-paced offenses that score quick and often and where quarterbacks rack up embarrassing totals throwing to speedy receivers who get open in space.
Even Nick Saban, who won several of his seven national titles at Alabama with a methodical offensive attack highlighted by a big, strong running back and a game manager under center, has adapted.
Tennessee didn’t want to get left behind. It hired Josh Heupel, whose UCF offenses averaged nearly 86 plays and 570 yards per game in 2020. Now he’s tasked with bringing that style to Knoxville, where the Volunteers struggled on offense for three straight seasons under a regime seemingly stuck in the past.
“If you look at us offensively, that’s one of the things we take great pride in,” Heupel said during the second session of SEC Media Days at the Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama. “We want to be multiple but change with what we have on campus.
“It might be four wide receivers, it might be two tight ends. It’s whoever’s going to compete and play at a championship level.”
For Tennessee it starts at quarterback, a room that is arguably more talented than it has been in the last five years.
Three-year starter Jarrett Guarantano transferred to Washington State and J.T. Shrout followed suit with a transfer to Colorado, leaving former five-star prospect Harrison Bailey and Brian Maurer on the roster by the end of the fall semester.
But the transfer portal also worked to Tennessee’s advantage as far as quarterbacks are concerned. UT added Hendon Hooker from Virginia Tech and Joe Milton from Michigan.
Heupel understands the impact a transfer quarterback can have, having been one himself after transferring from Weber State to Snow College and then to Oklahoma where he finished as a Heisman Trophy runner up and helped lead the Sooners to a BCS National Championship in 2000.
“Competition is the greatest friend that any coach has,” Heupel said on Tuesday. “You have to have it in that room. It’s going to drive the players inside of it when you’re not around it. To me, Joe’s (Milton) got a unique skill set, a strong arm, accurate passer. I think he’s a very bright young man that’s picked up on what we’ve done so far really well.
“He’s talented. He can spread the football field from sideline to sideline and vertically and has a unique skill set with his size and mobility to use his feet as a weapon as well.”
As far as experience goes, Hooker leads the pack. With the Hokies, he appeared in 25 games and started 15, tossing for 1,339 yards and nine scores in 2020 while Milton, a four-star prospect in the 2017 class, played in 14 games for the Wolverines over the past three seasons.
Bailey saw action in six games as a true freshman for Tennessee, splitting time with Maurer, Shrout and Guarantano, including starts in each of the Vols final three games of the season.
While Hooker and Milton’s playing time may be more significant than the two returning quarterbacks, Heupel reiterated on Tuesday that the amount of reps are wide open going into fall camp.
“There’s competition at every spot,” Heupel said. “There’s no job that’s secure in this. You have to earn every single day. That’s the rule in college football, no matter what. You have to earn the right to get a rep, earn the right to get a rep, earn the right to prove that you’re going to be on that football field and that we can trust you.
“I think the quarterback position, it’s really important that every other member of your team, offensively and defensively, see that the guy has earned the opportunity to be your quarterback.”
Quarterback isn’t the only position that will factor into the success of Heupel’s offensive philosophy this fall. Wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. caught 22 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns as a redshirt senior in his first season with the Vols after transferring in from USC in 2020 and fits the mold of the type of player that could potentially thrive in a Heupel-speed offense.
“Watching film when he was at UCF, I realized this offense is definitely up tempo,” Jones said. “I realized with defenses there was a lot of busted coverages. Also, the defensive line being exhausted, having to rush over and over and over, which opens up the run game.
“So me and the receivers are definitely looking forward to fall camp and getting better each and everyday.”
