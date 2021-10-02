COLUMBIA, Mo. — Tennessee’s last three trips to Faurot Field have served as a kind of measuring stick.
On Nov. 11, 2017, then-UT head coach Butch Jones lost to Missouri 50-17 and was fired the following day. Jeremy Pruitt’s Vols team escaped late to win 24-20 and reach bowl eligibility in his second season in 2019 before being let go at the end of 2020.
On Saturday, for the third time in their last three visits, the Vols came back to Columbia, Missouri with a new coach and while it’s far too early to tell how Heupel’s tenure will end up different than his two predecessors, his inaugural Tennessee team did things that past teams hadn’t been able to do in a long time in a 62-24 rout of the Tigers.
The win marked the first SEC victory of the Heupel era and the Vols’ third-straight win over Missouri.
“I’m going to enjoy this one,” Heupel said. “Get on the bus, start watching the film and we’ll start corrections from there. Nothing personal for me in this (win), other than I wanted our players to get a result that showed the type of work they were putting in.”
When Heupel was hired to replace Pruitt earlier this year, the hope was that he would bring an explosive offense that was able to put up points like the rest of the dominant teams in the league.
Tennessee posted its most points in a game since a 63-37 win over Missouri in 2016 and it was the Vols’ highest margin of victory in an SEC game since beating Ole Miss 52-14 in 2010. The offense finished with 677 total yards.
“Obviously some really positive things today,” Heupel said. “The ability to run the football. The ability to stretch the field vertically. To be accurate and consistent and to be good on the few third downs that we had. But really, I said this to the players, too, this is just the tip of the iceberg. We’re just scratching the surface of what we are capable of.”
Tennessee isn’t expected to beat the likes of Alabama, Georgia or Florida but that’s the ultimate goal and to get there, the Vols (3-2, 1-1 SEC) have to establish some sort of dominance against Kentucky, South Carolina and Missouri first.
Tennessee will play the Gamecocks on Oct. 9 at Neyland Stadium and the Wildcats on Nov. 6 in Lexington. A lot could happen between now and then as far as the direction of those programs, but the Vols showed against Missouri (2-3, 0-2 SEC) that they could not only beat those teams, they could dominate them in every facet of the game.
Evans followed through, rushing for 156 yards and three touchdowns, one of which went 92 yards in the second quarter, making it the third longest touchdown run in program history.
“When I said (‘We’re going to have some fun’) it was just the whole thing of coming out and executing and doing our job,” Evans said. “More so, that type of focus. We came out and everybody evaluated their jobs and we had a great day.”
Overall, the Vols rushed for 452 yards between seven different ball carriers on Missouri’s defense. By the second quarter, they were approaching the 200-yard mark and were doing it despite injuries on the offensive front, including to Cooper Mays and Kingston Harris, who both missed Saturday.
“The strength of one position or one spot can never be one guy,” Heupel said. “Next man up mentality. I thought for the most part our guys were ready when the opportunity came. They played at a really high level today and went out and executed.”
Both interceptions turned into points for the Vols. It was also the third straight game where the defense forced at least one turnover.
“(Attacking) is a big part of our philosophy and how we want to play defense in this new scheme,” McCollugh said. “We want to put the offense on the offensive and make them react to us. We want to be aggressive, make them uncomfortable and make big plays.”
