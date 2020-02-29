Josh Seiler had a lot to get used to when his family moved to Maryville from California last year.
A lack of beaches and significantly colder temperatures were among the biggest culture shocks. The junior found one in a place that carries more importance for him, too — the basketball court.
A rough start to the season made sense for Seiler as he adjusted to a new style of play, but he is finding his stride exactly when Maryville needs him to.
Seiler scored a career-high 21 points Saturday night to lead the Rebels to a stress-free 69-41 home victory over Karns (13-18) in the quarterfinals of the Region 2-AAA Tournament.
The win advances Maryville (27-4) to Tuesday’s semifinals, which they will host. The first game of the doubleheader begins at 6 p.m. and pits Oak Ridge against Bearden. Maryville will follow at approximately 7:45 p.m. against Clinton.
The Rebels could use another strong performance from Seiler in their bid to clinch a berth in the sectional round. If he maintains his recent form, that should be no problem.
Of course, it has taken a long time for him to reach this point.
At Liberty Ranch High School about 30 minutes south of Sacramento, Seiler played on the varsity team as a sophomore and got used to a run-and-gun style rampant in that area thanks to the influence of the Golden State Warriors, who play their home games within two hours of Sacramento.
Teams get up and down the court as quickly as they can, and there is a shot clock. Scoring 100 points in a game and winning by fewer than 10 points is normal. At Maryville, he said, the Rebels run three times as many offensive sets as Liberty Ranch.
“Getting adapted to the pace of basketball and gelling with my teammates has really helped me get comfortable,” said Seiler, who also had 11 rebounds and five assists against Karns. “I started rough, but I’m getting more comfortable as the season goes on.”
Seiler had nine points, nine rebounds and three assists in the first half Saturday as Maryville coasted to a 32-15 halftime lead. He did it in a multitude of ways, too.
He scored inside on drives, on mid-range jumpers and in transition after intercepting a pass. Seiler even made two 3-pointers.
Karns focused its defense on senior point guard Joe Anderson, who earlier this month became the school’s all-time leading scorer.
With Anderson being limited to two points and one assist in the first two quarters, his teammates had a chance to showcase their talent. Seiler and fellow starters Ashton Maples, A.J. Davis and Jack Brown were happy to have the opportunity.
Maples scored 13 points, and Brown scored 11 points. Davis chipped in seven points, five rebounds and four assists. It was a rare night on which Anderson (six points, three assists) was outscored by five of his teammates.
Coach Mark Eldridge said he has noticed a trend. Opponents often try to take away Anderson, and they’ll focus on a secondary player that has been hot, too. That secondary player usually rotates because all of Maryville’s starters are capable of impacting the game at a high level.
“We have so many cogs in our machine that it’s hard to take one out because the other three or four can really play,” Eldridge said.
One of the biggest cogs lately has been Seiler, who said Eldridge has been one of the biggest reasons he has made such big strides. Eldridge said Seiler has been up and down but that he is “exactly where we need him to be right now.”
“Sometimes he doesn’t realize how good a player he’s been and can be,” Eldridge said. “The last four weeks he has been a really, really good player. He rebounds well. He shoots it well. He’s doing a lot of things well.”
