Josh Seiler has found comfort moving from shortstop to the mound as a reliever this season, but when Maryville coach Adam Sullivan texted him about the possibility of starting, the senior did not hesitate.
“Let’s go,” Seiler replied.
It turns out Seiler is effective no matter when he is handed the ball, tossing a two-hit shutout to lift Maryville to a 5-0 victory over county rival Heritage on Monday at Coulter Grove Intermediate School.
“For me, I like to control the tempo,” Seiler told The Daily Times. “I like to pitch at my own pace and be in control of the game. Being in control and being confident in every pitch I threw, I think that was the key.”
Maryville junior catcher Riley Orr noticed Seiler had his curveball working during warmups, and the senior right-hander used it to keep Heritage off balance, freezing hitters when it was in the zone and fooling them when it dipped in the dirt.
The pitch was the catalyst for Seiler carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning, which fell by the wayside when Heritage sophomore Zander Melton hit a catchable pop fly to shallow left that fell between Maryville shortstop Colin Stokes, left fielder Ty Elder and center fielder DJ Burks.
Seiler ended up giving up another single to Heritage first baseman Jaden Jones in the seventh to erase the sting of losing a no-hitter in less-than-ideal fashion. He also walked Heritage senior left fielder Zach Hollman with two away in the frame and then allowed Jones and Hollman to advance to third and second, respectively, on a curveball in the dirt that got away from Orr before punching out Heritage sophomore center fielder Kaden Adsit to close out the shutout with his ninth strikeout.
“I thought he did a great job today commanding the zone and throwing strikes,” Sullivan said. “That’s what you expect from an older guy. I’m proud of him.”
Maryville (5-3, 3-1) gave Seiler some breathing room early with five runs in the first two innings, the last three of which were driven in with a two-out, bases-clearing double by Orr.
Heritage junior left-hander Zach Hodge settled in after that, allowing one hit, a walk and a hit by pitch over the final four innings, but the Mountaineers were unable to spark a comeback attempt. In total, Heritage mustered to get four runners in scoring position against Seiler.
“We’re just struggling right now, bottom line,” Heritage coach Robbie Bennett said. “We can’t put anything together so far this year. We have to find a way to do more than one thing well if we’re going to have a chance to win this district, but the good news is that is still early.
“We just have to keep grinding it out, and we have to hit the baseball.”
Heritage found a way to succeed after a stretch similar to this in 2018, losing seven in a row near the tail end of the regular season before reaching the Region 2-AAA tournament. The Mountaineers will attempt to snap this losing streak at three games when they host Bearden at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Maryville will look to pick up its fourth consecutive victory after a 2-3 start when it travels to Knoxville West at 6 p.m. today.
“We were trying to find our groove down in Gulf Shores, (Alabama), but I think the past few games we’re starting to gel pretty well together,” Seiler said. “I really love the guys on this team. They all have a good work ethic, and I think we have a chance to go pretty far.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.