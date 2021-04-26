Josh Seiler tries to maintain a calm demeanor when operating on the mound. The Maryville senior right-hander doesn’t like to succumb to his emotions, even when things are going well.
He didn’t express any excitement while quieting West’s bats. He barely even celebrated after recording an inside-the-park home run that gave Maryville a four-run lead in the fifth. He calmly accepted high fives from his teammates before retreating to the Rebels’ dugout.
He knows that if he loses focus for a moment, it could result in a bad pitch — and one bad pitch could cost his team a win.
“When I get all sporadic and out of myself, I feel like I play worse,” Seiler told The Daily Times. “I try to stay calm. It helps me play better. … You can’t take too many pitches off.”
Seiler didn’t toss many bad pitches on Monday. He relied on his breaking ball to befuddle West’s lineup, only permitting two hits and striking out eight batters to lift Maryville to a 6-1 victory at Coulter Grove Intermediate School. He also bolstered his own campaign on the mound by registering two hits, including the two-run, inside-the-park home run.
“When he’s got his breaking ball working, he’s pretty tough,” Sullivan said. “Last Wednesday, he threw at Heritage and it was cold and he didn’t have his stuff. He wasn’t as good. Today, he did a much better job. His velocity looked like it was a little higher too, but his curveball was a lot better today.
“He really likes to pitch. I think his hit in the first inning and him liking to pitch helped him keep rolling.”
In his first at-bat, he hit a single past the shortstop and immediately stole second. He advanced to third thanks to Justin Millsaps’ sacrifice bunt and scored when Riley Orr grounded out to second base.
The Rebels (19-7-1, 9-4 District 4-AAA) extended their lead in the third when Brody McMurray smacked a one-out single to shallow center field, Seiler drew a walk and Riley Orr brought McMurray home with a two-out, bloop single to center field to give the Rebels their second run.
Seiler helped the Rebels take control in the fifth. With one-out, He drove a 1-0 pitch to center field. Royal Philo dove headfirst in an attempt to catch the ball. Instead, the ball fell to the ground and bounced to the center-field wall, giving Seiler enough time to sprint around the bases and stretch Maryville’s lead to 4-0.
That was all the run support that Seiler needed. He retired 10 of the first 11 batters he faced. He labored in the fourth, issuing two straight two-outs walks. He encountered some more trouble in the sixth — two Maryville errors helped West plate its first run, slicing Maryville’s lead to 4-1. Denver Slifka then singled to right field to place runners at second and third with two outs.
Seiler maneuvered out of both jams. He induced Trent Thompson to ground out to third baseman Justin Millsaps to end the fourth and struck Parker Serrano to conclude the sixth.
DJ Burks provided more insurance in the sixth, ripping a 0-1 fastball to the left-field gap for a two-run triple. Seiler returned to the mound to retire the side in the seventh to clinch the Rebels sixth straight win.
“We are playing really well right now,” Seiler said. “I love this group of guys. I think we are doing well. Playoff time is coming around, and I am excited for that.”
