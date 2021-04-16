The thing that stuck out the most about Josi Hutchins while trying out for the William Blount softball team was her size.
At the time, Hutchins was a diminutive athlete trumped in height by her fellow middle school teammates. William Blount coach Amanda Leatherwood admits that Hutchins did not top the list at that tryout, but Hutchins was scrappy and she possessed an attribute that the Lady Governors desperately needed entering the 2018 season: speed.
Leatherwood asked Hutchins if she would transition to being a slap hitter. Hutchins obliged, running with the opportunity to get on the field as soon as possible, and she has not looked back since.
“That senior class made such an impact on the program, and I think that standard trickled down to Josi as a freshman,” Leatherwood told The Daily Times. “She added a dynamic to the lineup that we needed, and she has embraced that. Each year, I’ve seen growth, but none more than her junior to her senior year. She really invested the time and the work ethic to make sure she is using all her tools.”
The now-senior second baseman had not committed to continuing her softball career into college until last summer, but once she made that a goal, she did everything in her power to achieve it. Hutchins actualized that dream Friday, signing with Bryan College during a ceremony at William Blount High School.
“It’s been a lot of hard work,” Hutchins said. “I’ve never been more determined than I have been this year. I really have put in so much just to be able to play collegiate ball. Lots of weightlifting, lots of fundamentals, whether it was hitting or fielding, but I’m really glad that it all paid off.”
There was a time when Hutchins thought she might not be able to play softball again after undergoing a four-hour surgery to repair a torn labrum in the summer before her junior campaign, which was cut short because of the pandemic.
All of that may have contributed to Hutchins’ newfound hunger to play in college that led to her staying after every workout and practice, searching for a way to get better in every aspect of the game.
There were times where Leatherwood, who has two small children, wanted to go home, but she stuck around to help Hutchins achieve her goal.
“You find a way to stay because she wants it,” Leatherwood said. “That’s all you can ask for as a coach. I’m not taking any credit away from her, but she is the type of kid who gives you affirmation that you are doing the right thing with your program because you have seen how she has transformed as a freshman to a senior to now a collegiate player.”
Hutchins knew Bryan was the school she would attend as soon as she stepped on campus for a softball camp. She said the typical nerves that are present before a tryout or camp never appeared. The Bryan players, coaches and student body made it feel like she was playing at William Blount.
Bryan coach Mark Ritchhart said Friday that he believes Hutchins will compete for a starting spot as a freshman, most likely in the outfield. If her career at William Blount is any indication, Hutchins will do everything in her power to have her name penciled into that starting lineup.
“He told me that at camp, but I was thinking, ‘OK, maybe I just had a good day,’ but the fact that he said I might be starting as a freshman is something that I’m really excited about because I think that’s what everybody is competing for as a freshman — just to get out there and have a starting position, no matter what position,” Hutchins said. “The fact that I’ve played second base here for four years and that he may stick me in the outfield, that may a challenge, but I can do it if he sticks with me and I keep putting in the extra work.”
