KNOXVILLE — Tennessee assistant coach Michael Schwartz discussed building an identity on the court with junior forward Olivier Nkamhoua before the Vols’ 90-80 victory over Texas A&M on Tuesday.
In Nkamhoua’s mind, that looks something like Josiah-Jordan James.
“I kind of want to be that Swiss-army-knife kind of guy where I do a little bit of everything and I bring some physicality to the team,” Nkamhoua said.
“It means a lot that my teammates look up to me as a leader, as somebody they aspire to play like,” James added. “That just makes me more hungry and makes me want to be better. I think all of our guys are like that. We know our roles, but we push each other day in and day out. If it’s the guards playing against other guards, a post playing against other posts, I think we get better in practice and push each other.
“For him to say something like that, I can’t put it into words, but it means a lot coming from him.”
James lived up to his teammate’s description against Texas A&M, putting a missed 3-pointer in the final seconds versus Texas three days earlier in the rearview. The junior guard tallied 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting, a team-high eight rebounds and five steals despite battling foul trouble and playing 21 minutes.
Nkamhoua followed suit with his first double-digit scoring output since scoring 13 points against Ole Miss on Jan. 5, posting 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting to go along with seven rebounds and three blocks.
The duo’s offensive output led to Tennessee’s fourth performance of at least 90 points and first since scoring 96 versus USC Upstate on Dec. 14, 2021. It was also the second time in SEC play the Vols (15-6, 6-3 SEC) shot better than 50% from the floor (50.9%).
“I think me and Josiah have done a great job of helping each other,” Nkamhoua said. “We talk to each other a lot and we pick each other up a lot. I think Josiah is one of the people that I talk to the most on the court about things, especially our mistakes. Every time I do something he doesn’t like, he’ll tell me. Every time he does something that I don’t like, I’ll tell him. We roomed together and I have gotten a chance my first two years to watch him play and learn from him. This year, we are finally on the court a lot together.
“I feel like we have a team where someone can always step up and then there are certain people that have certain jobs to do. Whether or not Joe and I are scoring points, we need to understand that our impact isn’t always on the offensive end. It’s mainly on the defensive end because of the type of players we are and because we are versatile players.”
Tennessee found its groove in a five-minute, 14-second span at the end of the second half in Austin and parlayed that into its best offensive performance of the new year — and did so with Santiago Vescovi, its leading scorer, only taking eight shots.
The Vols can fulfill their preseason potential if they can keep that up over the final five weeks of the season.
“Nothing in SEC basketball is easy,” James said. “It’s all tough, but yeah, I do think (this) is repeatable. It’s going to take a lot of diligence and it’s going to take a lot of mental toughness, physical toughness, but that’s what great teams do. They come in night in and night out and they can rely on both ends of the floor.
“We talk about where we want to go, what we want to win and what we want to achieve, (and to do that) we have to repeat this night in and night out.”
It would help if James and Nkamhoua continue to play like they did against Texas A&M.
