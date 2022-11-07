KNOXVILLE — Josiah-Jordan James was not in the starting lineup, but the senior guard did not have to wait long to play his first competitive minutes of the season.
James checked in at 16-minute, 26-second mark of the first half of No. 11 Tennessee's 75-43 season-opening victory over Tennessee Tech on Monday inside Thompson-Boling Arena, ten days after being held out of UT's exhibition against No. 2 Gonzaga in Frisco, Texas while finishing his recovery from an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee during the offseason.
He tallied 8 points on 3-of-6 shooting (2-of-5 from behind the 3-point line) to go along with 4 rebounds, 2 steals and an assist in 17 minutes.
"It was a lot of fun being back out there playing against people who aren't my teammates, just being out there in a competitive environment," James said. "... I was really just anxious to get back out there with my teammates. My teammates kept me level headed. They kept me confident through the time when I wasn't practicing. Being out there today was a lot of fun."
James made his full return to practice Thursday after concluding a three-week treatment plan consisting of platelet-rich plasma and Synvisc — which supplements the fluid in your knee to help lubricate and cushion the joint — injections to complete the healing process.
"I thought he did what I would expect from him, come out and get in the flow of the game," Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. "It being the first time out there, he did some good things. I thought really his cardio was probably a little bit better than I thought it would be. We had a set number on how much we were going to play him tonight. He took it there and we got him out, but I thought Jo did a really nice job.”
James stated he had no issues with the knee but added that he did get tired due to the lack of time he has spent on the court since the end of last season.
He will attempt to take on a larger workload when the Vols face Colorado (TV: ESPN, 2 p.m.) in a neutral-site game inside Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.
"I've had three practices before today, and so I wasn't in great shape," James said. "... I was kind of on a minute restriction with (athletic trainer) Chad (Newman) and (director of men's basketball sports performance Garrett Medenwald).
"I'll definitely be in better shape by the time we go to Nashville and play Colorado, but I can't say I'll be in great shape by then. It may take me a couple of games. I hope as soon as possible, but it is tough for me to put a timestamp on it, to be honest."
