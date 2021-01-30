During the first five games of the Maryville College men’s basketball season, a certain theme has emerged: The Scots are really difficult to defeat when JR Sanders is playing well.
That was evident on Saturday at home against Huntington. The senior point guard dropped 20 points, eight rebounds and shot 8-of-14 from the field, lifting the Scots to an 84-66 USA South Athletic Conference victory over Huntington College to extend MC’s winning streak to four.
“JR gets them going,” Maryville coach Raul Placeres told The Daily Times. “JR is probably my most experienced player. JR was as good as anyone during the last 12 games of the year and it’s really carried on to this season. He’s taken a really big leadership approach to everything we do. … I’m really proud of JR.
“Whenever you can have four guys in double figures, it helps you tremendously.”
Kevin Chong also finished with 20 points. Myles Rasnick added 16 points, and Felix Uadiale posted a double-double, registering 14 points and 10 rebounds.
The Scots (5-1, 5-1 USA South) also played well on the perimeter. MC converted 56.5% (13-of-23) of its 3-point attempts, while limiting Huntington to 29.2% from beyond the arc. Maryville also assisted on 19 of 31 made field goals.
Huntington led 19-17 midway through the first half, but that was the last time Maryville College trailed. Chong drained a triple; Sanders buried one a minute later and Chong hit another 3-pointer to help spark a 20-5 run that carried MC to the break with a 43-34 lead.
In the second half, the Scots ripped off a 17-5 run to extend their lead to 60-41.
“Our mission — especially in this special season that we are having to go through and the different circumstances we are having to play through — we just want to be better each and every week,” Placeres said. “I think we can say that. I think we are better in Week 3 than we were in Week 2. … I thought today we did what we are capable of doing, moving the ball around a lot.
“We made a lot of decisions based on, ‘We had a good shot, but we were looking to take a better shot.’ I was really proud of the guys for sharing the basketball today.”
