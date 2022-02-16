Maryville swimming coach Jenna Johnson is well aware of the standard her team is held to. She also knows why it’s there.
Maryville entered this season having finished in second place at the state championships four years in a row. In doing so, it earned a reputation as the state’s best public school team, finishing behind a private school, which can legally recruit, each time.
Maryville’s strong foundation meant that when the program finished ninth at this year’s TISCA state meet on Saturday, it didn’t have to be a totally negative situation.
“Creating a standard of excellence and holding yourself to that is, I think, a great thing,” Johnson, an Olympic gold medalist and former University of Tennessee assistant coach, told The Daily Times. “Being disappointed and not living up to what you’ve done in the past is a good thing because it keeps us humble, keeps us working hard.
“It keeps me as a coach searching for ways to pull some more scorers in.”
Maryville’s girls team, led by Tennessee commit Julia Burroughs, took eighth place; among the highlights for the Rebels, Burroughs won first place in both the 200-meter freestyle and 100 freestyle.
“(Burroughs is) just an amazingly gifted athlete,” Johnson said. “Just takes everything in stride. Never even shows she’s nervous. It has been a joy to have her and get to coach her.”
Burroughs, a senior who Johnson said can swim in any event, competes for both Maryville and the year-round team Tennessee Aquatics, one of the area’s three main club programs.
“She has been invaluable,” Johnson said. “Having her win state in those two events was just wonderful and exciting.”
Burroughs joined classmate and fellow Tennessee Aquatics swimmer Olivia Leonard, who is set to swim for Cleveland State University in Ohio, plus Anne Lauren Bellah and Cali Rose Younker in the 200 freestyle relay team that earned third place. Leonard also took fourth place in the 500 freestyle and Bellah earned fourth in the 200 individual medley.
Johnson was also proud of diver Riley Barton, who finished 16th, and freshman Danica Wight, who scored in just her first state meet appearance by earning 12th place in the 500 freestyle.
Though this was a rebuilding year for the Rebels, particularly because Maryville fielded a smaller team this season, Johnson was glad to see nearby school Farragut perform well at state, exemplifying the talent and productivity of the area’s prep swimming scene.
“I think the standard of excellence that we’ve created over the past four years, before this year, shows what kind of talent we have in this area of Tennessee,” Johnson said. “There are three main club teams that feed into these high schools in Knoxville, Maryville, Alcoa, and there’s quite an array of talent.
“A lot of that talent ended up at Farragut High School this year. Farragut got second at state. They just absolutely killed it. They’ve moved their way up kind of the way we did, and this was their year, and they only got beat by a private school, Baylor. Baylor is huge; they swim year-round and they recruit kids from all over the world, so for Farragut to do that is the same thing as what we were doing. So it’s super exciting to see a local school right down the road, a really big school with a giant team.”
Just as Johnson doesn’t plan to stop coaching the Rebels anytime soon, the standard of excellence she’s seen emerge for the program doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, either.
“It’s been an amazing experience to coach Maryville High School,” Johnson said. “It’s an honor. I love the team.”
