Alcoa’s Juliann Jones struck out in her first at-bat Friday night against Union County. So when she stepped back up to the plate in the bottom of the third, she was determined to rectify that setback.
“I struck out the first time, and I was not going to do it again,” Jones said. “Then I saw an opportunity to hit and I swung, and it went over.”
With the game scoreless, Jones hammered a two-run homer over the center field fence, and that proved to be all the offense Alcoa would need to down Union County, 2-0, at home.
Jones and Olivia Emert each recorded two hits for the Lady Tornadoes (16-5) while Morgan Huffstetler earned the win in the circle, allowing no runs on five hits while striking out five.
Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey said she challenged Huffstetler to pitch last week against Baylor — which is arguably the best team in the state — and Huffstetler stepped up to the challenge, giving up just two earned runs to the Red Raiders.
“I can’t say how proud I am of Morgan Huffstetler — she stepped up big time,” Fekete Bailey said. “I just had a lot of confidence in her coming into today to throw against Union County.”
Alcoa defeated Union County, 6-2, in their previous matchup on March 24. The teams are in Region 2-AA, meaning their paths may cross again in the playoffs.
Union County pitcher Makayla Cooper did not make things easy for Alcoa, striking out 14 while allowing five hits.
“Their pitcher is amazing — her speed is great,” Jones said. “They’re going to be a very good team to play in the postseason.”
With the game tied at 0, Union County threatened to score in the top of the third when the Patriots loaded the bases with a single, walk and hit by pitch with two outs. But Alcoa got out of the inning without sustaining any damage when Union County flew out to left fielder Sam Robinson.
Emert got things going for Alcoa with a single in the bottom of that inning. With two outs, Jones stepped up to the plate, and she didn’t allow the pressure or her last at-bat to faze her.
“I flush it,” Jones said of her strategy for bouncing back after striking out. “I give it three seconds to get mad and I put it away — I don’t think about it anymore.”
It proved to be an effective strategy as Jones connected on a rise ball and sent it out of the park to score the only runs of the game.
Jones recently returned after a non-COVID related illness sidelined her for weeks. As she was rounding third after her home run, Fekete Bailey told her, “Welcome back.”
The Patriots couldn’t respond in the top of the fourth, with Robinson making a diving catch on a line drive to left field for the third out.
The Lady Tornadoes nearly cushioned their lead in the bottom of the fifth despite striking out and grounding out in their first two at-bats. Emert gave them life with a two-out double before Abigail Hembree drew a walk and Jones singled on a hard ground ball to second base. But Cooper got Union County out of the bind by striking out the final batter.
Fortunately for Alcoa, its defense did its job.
“I’m just so proud of how everybody fought,” Huffstetler said. “We had a bunch of good fielding. ... I tried to just let them back me up.”
Alcoa clinched the regular-season District 4-AA championship this week by downing Kingston, 6-0, on Tuesday.
“(Today), our kids just made the plays when we had to and found a way to win,” Fekete Bailey said. “Now it’s about focusing on us and making us better for postseason so we can achieve our goals that we’ve set as a team.”
