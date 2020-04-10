Juliann Jones got thrown an unexpected curveball her freshman year of high school.
She was playing soccer in gym class when she collided with another student and felt a pop in her right shoulder. Jones had torn her labrum — a devastating setback for the Alcoa pitcher.
She also found out in that same doctor’s visit she had scoliosis.
“It was a lot of information in one day,” said Jones, now a junior. “I was going through my brain, like, ‘Am I ever going to play (softball) again? Am I going to be as good as I was?’”
Jones had surgery to repair her labrum before the 2019 season, during which she wasn’t at her best. This spring, however, Jones has returned to form. She recorded three home runs in 11 games, eight of which were preseason, before the coronavirus pandemic brought sports to a halt.
“She wasn’t at the top of her game last season but, this season, she has been our big bat in the lineup,” Alcoa coach Sarah Fekete Bailey said. “She’s been that person who, when the game is on the line, she comes up big with a big hit.”
That’s what Jones did in Alcoa’s last game, which it played at William Blount. The Lady Tornadoes trailed by two when Jones hit a grand slam to put them ahead in a back-and-forth matchup against its cross-county rival. Alcoa won 10-8, ending its brief slate of competition on a high note.
Jones helped spark Alcoa to a 3-0 start with a .500 batting average, four hits, including a home run and a double, and six RBIs.
“Coach Bailey told us to play the game (against William Blount) like it was our last, and I struggled the first couple at-bats,” Jones said. “I saw the bases were loaded, and I was like ‘OK, you’ve got to do this.’ I just swung with everything I had in me.”
Getting to this point wasn’t easy for Jones.
As for the scoliosis, Jones said she’s fine. She has to go for yearly check-ups. But the labrum surgery was painful.
What followed was a month of having her arm in a sling as well as lots of physical therapy.
Jones said it took her a year to make a full recovery, but the result of getting through that adversity is something she values.
“It really tore me down when I had to have surgery,” Jones said. “I never thought that I would be as strong as I was, but it actually made me stronger. It made me a better player.”
Jones is far from the only player who has stepped up for Alcoa. A fellow junior who Fekete Bailey called “consistent” and the Lady Tornadoes’ “workhorse,” Kaylee Lovingood is shining in the circle with 12 strikeouts in 10 innings pitched.
Alcoa is led by seniors SieAnna Cameron and Cierra Hudson, both of whom are slated to continue their softball careers in college.
A Carson-Newman signee, Cameron had four hits, including a pair of doubles and a home run, and four RBIs in three games.
“Both of our seniors have just provided such fantastic leadership on the field and off,” Fekete Bailey said. “I tell them all the time that talent only gets you so far. You have to have the work ethic. You have to be consistent. Both of them are another coach on the field.”
Among the players who Fekete Bailey said is shaping up to be a big part of Alcoa’s future is sophomore Italia Kyle. Kyle shifted over from third base to shortstop to fill the void left by one of the best shortstops in the district last season, Audrey Roach.
Not only has Kyle excelled in that position, she’s also contributing at the plate with a .556 batting average, four doubles and five RBIs.
If they are given the chance, the Lady Tornadoes are eager to return to the state tournament for the second straight season.
“They’ve put in the work, they’ve put in the time, and they’ve bought in,” Fekete Bailey said. “I’m just so hopeful they get an opportunity to play, even if it’s just two weeks at the end of season.”
