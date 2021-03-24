Juliann Jones produced both at the plate and in the circle to lead Alcoa to a 6-2 victory over Union County on Wednesday.
The senior delivered more hits than she allowed while pitching. She tied for the team lead with three hits, two of which were doubles, and allowed two runs on two hits over seven innings while striking out five.
Senior third baseman Kassidy Moore also logged three hits while freshman Olivia Emert and sophomore left fielder India Kyle also added two hits apiece.
Weather permitting, the Lady Tornadoes (5-1) will return to District 4-AA play with a doubleheader against Austin-East today, starting at 5:30 p.m.
