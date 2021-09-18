GREENBACK — June Greene couldn’t have imagined a year-and-a-half ago where she would be now.
The Greenback senior golfer put in ink a longtime dream on Thursday, signing on to continue her golf career at the collegiate level at Tennessee Wesleyan University in nearby Athens.
For Greene, TWU offered plenty of incentives, including its proximity to home and the familiarity with the program.
“I want to go into education,” Greene told The Daily Times. “I have a teacher friend (at Greenback) that also went there for education and I felt like that was a good choice for me. It’s closer to home and I still want to have ties to home. I’m more of a homebody.
“The level of golf really made me choose there too. They practice a lot at Kahite and that’s the course I’m used to. My swing coach, Jeff Herrington, is the pro there, so I can still go and see him because it’s still close.”
In February 2020, Greene put the idea of playing college golf out of her mind after being diagnosed with Sydenham Chorea, a neurological condition that caused involuntary movement in her left arm and leg — just months after she qualified for the state tournament for the second-straight year.
“(June’s) Chorea has been a challenge,” Lori Greene, June’s mother, said. “There for a while we were really aggressive with the treatment and then it was just too much. We decided to stop doing everything and just let it be.”
Greene stopped the treatments six months later and instead did what her coaches, teammates and family had seen her do for years on the golf course: adapt.
“In the beginning, I didn’t quite know what it was until I had seen the effects of it,” Greenback golf coach David Grissom said. “Honestly, her perseverance. I told her that I probably would have quit. I would have been so discouraged and I probably would have quit. She didn’t.
“She hung in there and she did everything she could to overcome it. She hasn’t let it affect her.”
Greene played through it as a junior in 2020, even performing beyond expectations as she helped the Lady Cherokees reach the state tournament in Manchester as a team.
“I think it was a year-and-a-half ago that I (was diagnosed) and I didn’t think I was going to get a scholarship,” June Greene said. “I was kind of like, this is probably the end. I turned it around, because last year when I had it the worst, I actually shot my best.”
The 2021 season has been even more challenging.
Early on, Greene was having trouble controlling her swing and her scores were reflecting it.
She put an emphasis on control with new techniques and has started to return to form at the right time.
“The start of the season was really rough,” Greene said. “I was shooting in the high 40s and I even shot a 50. I was really embarrassed, I was really discouraged. I just couldn’t putt because I was so shaky. I knew I was better than that, but I couldn’t keep myself from doing that.”
“I started working a little harder to get my control back. This past month, I’ve slowly gotten better. I’m hoping it’s kind of at the end now. I’m hoping that it will stay away through district and state.”
As Greene works towards another postseason run, her confidence has never wavered since the diagnosis. If anything, it has increased.
“She doesn’t seem to notice it like we do,” Lori Greene said. “Her confidence level is still high. That’s what I was always worried about was that it would affect her mentally, her confidence, but it hasn’t. She overcame that, too.”
Greene hopes her story can serve as motivation for others pursuing dreams despite unforeseen and even unfair circumstances.
“I feel like anyone can, too, not just me,” Greene said. “If you’re going through something, you can still try your best and try to get to a point you want to be at. Nothing is holding you back besides yourself.”
