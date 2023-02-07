Travis Stinnett knew it was about to happen.
He watched away from the court as Jahvin Carter made Alcoa history Tuesday, scoring 62 points in the Tornadoes’ 98-42 win over Cumberland Gap and breaking not only Tai Cates’ single-game scoring record, but also Stinnett’s all-time scoring record.
Standing beside Carter on the court afterward, Stinnett, who went on to play at Alabama after graduating from Alcoa in 1998, imparted just how important what Carter accomplished is.
“It was kind of leading up to it for it to happen,” Stinnett told The Daily Times. “It’s bittersweet. Any competitor wants to be able to have their name in a record book, especially here at Alcoa with the tradition of all the great players who have come through here.
“It was something that I considered a real honor, all the teammates you played with, all the coaches who helped you on the way. I think Jahvin realizes that, too, that it is a pretty big deal just because of the history and the tradition of Alcoa.”
As for Carter, who drained nine 3-pointers to supplement his insane stat line, the moment wasn’t lost on him, either.
“It means a lot to surpass a great player,” Carter said. “He was one of the best players to play here, so it just means a lot to me. My teammates, they wanted me to win this. They wanted me to do this. I give all credit to them and the coaches. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without them.”
Carter entered the game needing just five points to break Stinnett’s record of 1,748, and he eclipsed that with just his second trey of the night. He made four buckets, including two treys, in the fourth quarter to break Cates’ single-game record of 57 points.
He left each person in the gym awestruck, especially his coach.
“I’m proud of him,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins said. “I’m excited for him. When you think about Alcoa and how tradition-rich it is basketball-wise, so many good players, obviously Travis (is) one of the best, but now for Jahvin to set that as a junior is kind of awing to me. Just a special night on a lot of different levels. He means the world to us as a program. Just excited for him.”
Carter certainly meant the world to Alcoa on against Cumberland Gap. Not only did he change the program’s record books, but he also helped make it an easy day for the Tornadoes.
He made 14 buckets, including seven threes, in just the first half as Alcoa built a 58-23 lead before heading into the locker room. With plenty of breathing room, the Tornadoes cruised, finishing just two points shy of 100, and Carter continued to accumulate points, his ability to fully take over a game never more evident.
And thus, history was made inside Herman Thompson Gymnasium.
“There was a lot of shot-making definitely tonight,” Collins said. “I thought we did a good job of finding the open man, and the open man tonight hit shots and hit shots at a high level. Obviously, that starts with Jahvin. I don’t think there was many he missed on the floor tonight to be honest. But we had other kids hit shots as well. Very unselfish play.
“I thought we played the right way. Defensively, we were able to create a lot of turnovers to let us get out in transition. Any time you get out in transition, life is just easier.”
Alcoa girls 87, Cumberland Gap 27: Halle Bailey took the ball down the court, cutting through Cumberland Gap defenders before finally connecting on a layup to push Alcoa’s lead to 29 points.
It was the final scoring play of the third quarter, and the Lady Tornadoes had taken control long before. For Bailey and her peers, though, the goal was to keep that sizable lead intact, and they accomplished their mission.
As it has in multiple games recently, Alcoa was able to play its reserves for considerable minutes in the victory, both allowing its starters to get valuable rest and developing its depth with the postseason approaching.
“No matter what the score is, we don’t want to coast,” Alcoa assistant coach Taylor Brown told The Daily Times. “We want to have those habits of excellence at all times, no matter who you are playing. We want to stay crisp.
“We didn’t come out really good tonight. We did not come out and play really well in the first quarter I don’t think at all, and it was nice to respond the way we did against a team like that and be able to make that run with the young girls at the end.”
That flat start Brown referred to saw Alcoa (26-2, 8-0 District 2-2A) let Cumberland Gap (8-14, 1-7) claw through an early deficit to make it a 9-8 Lady Tornadoes lead midway through the first quarter. Alcoa ended the period on a 9-0 run, though, to take an 18-8 lead.
That’s when the breaks fell off for Cumberland Gap. Though the Lady Panthers matched the Lady Tornadoes somewhat in the early moments of the second quarter, Alcoa finished the period with seven unanswered points, the last two coming from Bailey’s impressive move inside.
The Lady Tornadoes’ reserves retook the bench to start the third quarter, but came back in with two minutes, 55 seconds left in the period and continued to keep the game in check. After Cumberland Gap reached 23 points, Alcoa scored 33 unanswered.
“We’ve kind of challenged the younger girls in the past month or so, and we’ve really worked them really hard defensively in practice,” Brown said. “So it’s really good to see that pay off in a game like tonight. Cumberland Gap was stuck on 23 points for a while, and it was a lot of freshmen in there during that period. They held them scoreless for a pretty long duration there.”
Karli Haworth led Alcoa with 25 points, draining seven 3-pointers. Gwen Carroll followed with 12 points.
“When Karli or Macie (Ridge) get hot, we know we need to find them, and we do find them,” Brown said. “It’s a luxury to have those two, especially them trying to play a zone against us. It’s nice when Karli can just step out and hit threes to maybe try to bring them out so we can look inside a little bit at those times, too.”
As the postseason nears, the Lady Tornadoes will gain even more momentum knowing they dominated district play during the regular season stretch.
“We’re kind of where we want to be, I would say,” Brown said. “We just wrapped up an undefeated district season, which was one of our goals. But we know that we’ve got pretty high goals. We’re not going to run away from those expectations. We want district championship, region championship, sectional championship, and we want to make a run at the state tournament again.”
