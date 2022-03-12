Bryson Hatcher knows exactly why Bryan College is the right fit for him.
“It’s a smaller school,” Hatcher told The Daily Times. “Christian-based. The campus is beautiful. You’re out on the lake. You just can’t ask for anything better.”
It was all too perfect an opportunity for Hatcher, who signed with the Bryan College fishing team on Wednesday, making official his plans to continue his fishing career at the next level.
Hatcher, who has enjoyed fishing “as long as I can remember,” attends Samuel Everett School of Innovation, but fishes for William Blount High School. He originally attended William Blount before transferring to Samuel Everett.
He’s a captain for William Blount’s fishing team, and his duties include helping set up weekly meetings, arranging the course for certain contests and simply being there when teammates need his guidance and expertise.
Hatcher’s resume on the water isn’t shabby, either. He’s participated in multiple B.A.S.S. Nation events and is even competing alongside other local high school fishers in an event today at Smith Lake in Cullman, Alabama.
Hatcher said that after reaching out to Bryan College fishing coach Mike Keen, they built a relationship which ultimately led to a phone call in which Hatcher was offered a scholarship.
Bryan College’s fishing team boasts 21 members, 16 of which are from Tennessee hometowns, according to its website. Keen has been in charge of the program since the 2014-15 season; he helped lead two anglers to national champion status during the 2019-20 campaign. In Hatcher, Keen gets a fisher whose ties to the area, and the work he’s done to make it better on and off the water, run deep. Hatcher is a lifelong member of Louisville First Baptist Church, assisted local fishing officials with a “Teaching Kids to Fish” event, works at Stinnett Outdoors, a hunting and fishing store in Louisville, and even helps coach wrestling for the Everett Renegades AAU wrestling club.
Hatcher is grateful to the sponsors, friends and family who have helped him along the way, and he’s thankful, too, to Keen for offering him a scholarship to continue his fishing career in Dayton.
He also knows that without the unique opportunity he’s had to fish at William Blount, the chance to join the right team at the right college, at exactly the right time, wouldn’t be there.
“It’s been a blast,” Hatcher said. “It made high school almost go by quicker.”
