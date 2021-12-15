Derek Hunt is envious of Liberty’s football coaching staff.
When star receiver Markel Fortenberry signed with the Flames on Wednesday, Maryville’s football coach knew Liberty was getting a player not even close to his peak.
“Markel is just scratching the surface on what he’s going to be as a football player,” Hunt told The Daily Times. “I’m jealous, I really am. Bittersweet because he didn’t start playing until he was seventh or eighth grade and he just got better and better and better.
“Obviously by his senior year, in my opinion, he was one of the best receivers in the country. I really believe that.”
Fortenberry inked his college intentions during Maryville’s signing day after carving out a significant legacy with the Rebels. An imposing presence who stands taller than nearly all defensive backs he faced this season, he was a threat to snag deep passes or take a short route to the house any given play.
Fortenberry totaled 80 receptions for 1,146 yards and 20 touchdowns over the past two seasons, averaging 14.3 yards per catch while resting more than star players at other schools due to Maryville entering most halftimes with a sizable lead.
“He had 13 touchdowns this year and didn’t play in the second half of eight games,” Hunt said. “That’s not his fault; we just had a good football team.”
Fortenberry also punted for Maryville, totaling 1,223 yards with a long of 61. He was named All-Region 2-6A as well as the East Tennessee Team’s Most Outstanding Player during the first-ever Rivalry Showcase game.
He said he’s been excited to play for Liberty since his first visit there. He plans on studying exercise science in college.
With the Flames coached by offensive-minded Hugh Freeze, known for crafting explosive and high-scoring attacks, Fortenberry has the chance to made a similar impact as he’s had at Maryville both on the field and in the locker room at Liberty.
“I’m very excited,” Fortenberry said. “I’ve always been a hard worker and I feel like I bring a lot of energy, too, because I feel like I have that leadership-type role, whether that be in high school or at Liberty.”
Part of that leadership role entailed putting the same effort into practice as games. Hunt saw that and more from Fortenberry during his high school career.
“Phenomenal kid,” Hunt said. “What impressed me the most about Markel is his ability to practice with such great energy every day. That’s hard to do. You have bad days; Markel didn’t have bad days. He just showed up and had great energy and was jumping around, excited. He was a great teammate the whole time.”
Fortenberry’s signing was the product of both a dream and hard work each day to fulfill that dream. Now that he’s made it to college football, there’s another goal in the back of his mind; if he makes it there, expect Hunt to be even more jealous as his standout receiver only continues to improve.
“Ever since I started as a freshman, I’ve always wanted to play college football,” Fortenberry said. “I set these little tiny goals for myself to play college football. Hopefully in the future, I’ll do the same thing with possibly going to the NFL.”
