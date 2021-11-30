KNOXVILLE — Justin Powell could be the focal point at another program, gifted with the freedom to take as many shots as he desired, but he wanted to be part of something bigger when he transferred from Auburn.
“I wasn’t promised anything (when I transferred here),” Powell said. “I could have gone somewhere else and played 30 minutes a game, but that’s not what I was about. I wanted to come here and get better every single day and play against good competition and fight for spots.”
Tennessee boasts a crowded backcourt with six players — Kennedy Chandler, Santiago Vescovi, Josiah-Jordan James, Victor Bailey Jr., Zakai Zeigler and Powell — averaging at least 16 minutes per game, but Powell is emerging as UT’s sixth man.
The sophomore guard tallied 21 minutes off the bench in Tennessee’s 86-44 win over Presbyterian on Tuesday inside Thompson-Boling Arena, scoring a game high-tying 15 points by hitting all five of his 3-point attempts. Chandler and Vescovi were the only guards to log more playing time.
Zeigler was the first off the bench, replacing Chandler with four minutes, 27 seconds into the first half, but played 13 minutes. Bailey registered 18 minutes in his second start of the season, taking the place of James, who is day-to-day with a torn ligament in his left hand.
“What we talked about tonight is making every minute count,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “There are going to be nights when some guys are going to play 24-26 minutes and the very next game they may play 16-17 based on if somebody else is playing well.
“We don’t want anybody taking minutes for granted. … We’ve got a group of guys who like each other and respect each other’s work ethic. They’re starting to understand that there will be some nights where they won’t play as much as they want to and there will be some nights that if they’re ready to do it, they’ll get more minutes.”
Powell is one of Tennessee’s best offensive weapons, shooting a team-best 55% (11-of-20) from behind the arc (minimum 10 attempts) while also having the best offensive rating (points per 100 possessions) on the team at 136.0.
However, defense is what has allowed him to overtake Zeigler and Bailey as the third guard in the rotation.
Powell entered the meeting with Presbyterian with the worst defensive rating (105.5) among Tennessee guards but posted a plus-21 box plus-minus versus the Blue Hose, trailing only Chandler, who notched a program record-tying seven steals, in the backcourt.
“Everybody has their defensive schemes that they like, but especially now with scouting reports and stuff like that, (I’m starting to understand) exactly what coach (Barnes) wants,” Powell said. “Once you understand that, you start to get into a rhythm like that, and that translates to offense.”
The Prospect, Kentucky native will continue to carve out a consistent chunk of minutes if his defense complements his shot-making ability, but he understands that anything can change from game to game.
Powell is focused on making the most of every trip down the court no matter how many minutes he receives.
“My mindset is always, ‘Be ready,’” Powell said. “You’re always going to get a call and you’re always going to get your moment, so you have to be ready for it. As far as coming off the bench, I don’t mind it. Somebody has to do it, so it might as well be me. We have a lot of guys who are good, and everybody has a chance to have a good night every night, so whoever is shooting well that night, they get the call, and if not, it’s the next man up. That’s the beauty of our team.”
