William Blount knew it would take a couple of weeks to sort through its inexperience and figure out what combination of players gave it the best chance to compete in District 4-AAA.
Seniors Justin Snider and Gage Fairbanks were doing their best to expedite the process.
“We have a lot of younger kids that we expected to step up and be a big part of the team,” Fairbanks told The Daily Times. “Justin has been pitching for varsity since he was a sophomore and I’ve been playing for varsity since I was a sophomore, and a lot of the kids looked up to me and him and we both had to take on a pretty big leadership role.”
Snider emerged as a bonafide ace in his two starts, posting a 1.35 ERA over 10 1/3 innings while striking out as many batters (6) as hits allowed.
Fairbanks bounced back from a less-than-stellar junior campaign to hit .375 (6-for-16) with two doubles, five runs and four stolen bases through the first four games of the season.
“It’s always important at the high school level when your upperclassmen are successful and productive because people tend to follow,” William Blount coach Justin Young said. “Those two guys have been through a lot and played a lot of baseball for us. I was expecting big things from them and they both got off to a good start, which was good for us.”
William Blount lost seven key contributors from the 2019 team that amassed 20 wins in the regular season before a disappointing showing in the District 4-AAA Tournament, where it suffered back-to-back losses to county rivals Maryville and Heritage.
The Governors planned to combat those departures gradually, plugging players in to different situations and seeing where they felt most comfortable before settling into a lineup and defensive positioning.
“There was a lot uncertainty going into the first game of the season,” Fairbanks said. “We had our scrimmages, and nobody was really certain on who was going to play where except for a few spots whereas the past few years Coach Young was sure who was playing where at most positions before we even played our scrimmages.”
The outfielder’s usage as a No. 3 hitter after spending the first two years of his career either batting leadoff or in the nine-hole exemplified how calculated William Blount’s roster experimentation was.
Fairbanks projects as either a leadoff or No. 9 hitter because of his speed, but he was slotted in the middle of the order because he can hit a curveball and that part of the lineup does not see as many fastballs.
“In our brand of high school baseball where we face some good teams, you need somebody in the three- or four-hole that can hit a breaking ball,” Young said. “Gage doesn’t care what he hits. Some hitters don’t want to hit breaking balls.
“It’s about knowing your kids a little bit, and the goal for us as coaches is to put our kids in position to be successful.”
Snider, on the other hand, was one of the few who knew exactly what his role would be on Opening Day.
He kept William Blount within striking distance against defending Region 2-AAA champion Hardin Valley to open the season and pitched well versus White County in the final game before play was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve been waiting for this opportunity ever since I was a freshman … and I was really feeling my stuff this year,” Snider said. “All my pitches were working for me and I was confident in everything. I felt like nobody could stop me.”
William Blount may have been inexperienced, but confidence like that trickled down to the rest of the roster and the Governors believed they could some noise by season’s end.
It would have its two senior leaders to thank if that is the case.
“I just think it’s cool to have the opportunity to be in a situation where those guys look up to you,” Snider said. “I feel like I fit into that role well because even when I’m not feeling those practice days, I know that I have to go out there and perform so that everybody else doesn’t slack off.”
