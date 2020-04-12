Maryville, TN (37804)

Today

Variable clouds with showers and strong thunderstorms overnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and strong thunderstorms overnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected.