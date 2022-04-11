KNOXVILLE — Justin Williams-Thomas has shown flashes of one day becoming a featured back for Tennessee.
At least as far as the physical aspect of his game goes, the 6-foot, 210-pound freshman who signed with the Vols as a four-star out of Dallas, Georgia in the 2022 signing class in December, has caught the attention of the coaching staff in spring practices, but according to Justin-Williams’ position coach, Jerry Mack, there has been an expected learning curve to deal with.
“When you talk about Justin, the biggest thing that I see from him is that he is a physical player and he understands what’s going on,” Mack said. “Everything is moving extremely fast for him right now as a true freshman, but you can see that he shows flashes of things that we really want to see: the physicality, the big body, the ability to get those tough one to two yards that we always talk about. He has that when he understands what he has to do.
“It’s going quite a bit fast for him right now, but for the most part, I think with more reps, more practice this summer and into fall camp, I think you’re going to see a different player when we get into the season.”
As of Monday, Williams-Thomas has made it through 12 spring practices and joining the team as an early enrollee in January instead of waiting until the summer is something he feels has already paid off, especially in adjusting to an offense that operates at a quick pace.
(Picking up the playbook in college as opposed to high school) is a little bit more difficult,” Williams-Thomas said. “You know, you just have a lot more responsibilities, but I feel like getting here early, you know, helped me a lot just being able to really understand pass protection and to truly understand my responsibilities. There’s a lot more assignments in college that you have to worry about...just understanding my protections. It’s little bit more challenging picking up blitzes and things like that than it was in high school.”
Williams-Thomas isn’t just the exception. Pass protection is an area Tennessee needs improvement from across the board among its running backs, but it’s something that has been especially emphasized to him.
The good news is that his coaches aren’t expecting him to pick up blitzes from SEC caliber linebackers every time a quarterback drops back to pass over night, but if he can make strides there, he could see the field early in the fall.
“I think it’s a day-by-day process right now,” Mack said. “(Williams-Thomas) has got to keep earning the trust of the coaches. Every day, every step for him is just one step at a time. Every day we see a little bit of growth here. (Monday) was a footwork growth. He has some issues just in the running game footwork. (Monday), I don’t think he had a lot of those issues. As we grow from summer time into fall camp, I’ve got to continue to feel comfortable with him, like in (pass) protections. That’s the biggest difference from a young high school guy to making that jump to college ... is the protection aspect of it.
“He does have to get better. They all have to get better, but everything is just moving to fast for him right now, I think he has to continue to grow. ... Our goal is to make sure he can play to the best of his ability. Like I said, it’s one day at a time for him.”
The two returning experienced backs in the group, Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright, have certainly helped Williams-Thomas in his adjustments. Both players picked up a bulk of the reps midway through the season, due in part to the transfer of running back Tiyon Evans and are projected as the featured running backs going into next season.
Their leadership has meant even more to Williams-Thomas because they were in a similar situation last year.
“Honestly, it’s been great in that room, I mean, they treat me like a brother,” Williams-Thomas said. “If I mess up, they don’t scream or yell at me, they talk to me and treat me how to correct it. Honestly, the room is great ... like, all of us, we feed off one another. ... I feel like just being in there has been great.”
“I think if you look at even Jabari’s background, he played a little bit in that 2020 season, but not very much,” Mack added.” He was still kind of a freshman last year to be honest with you. So all of those guys have been through a little bit of (what Williams-Thomas is going through) from a standpoint of there’s no young players, so to speak, in our program.
“Guys have got to come in and learn fast and figure out what’s going...the expectation is when you come here you’ve got to be ready to play. ... Justin can really lean on (Small and Wright).”
