Kacey Holliday and Sam Bridges each ascended to the role of No. 1 runner in a different fashion.
Bridges did so the natural way, running behind Abdul Jabar for two seasons before taking the baton. It was much more unexpected for Holliday, who quickly became Alcoa’s best girls runner despite being a freshman.
Each of them led their team to the Class A-AA state cross country championships and admitted there were some nerves as they got set on the starting line.
That uneasiness dissipated when the starting gun went off as they both finished on the podium. Holliday clocked a 20:08.88 in the 5,000-meter race en route to a 10th-place finish while Bridges came in ninth after running a 17:04.45.
“I was really nervous,” Holliday told The Daily Times. “I had no idea how I was going to do. I was just hoping I’d do well and get an award because that was my goal.”
“It was kind of like half nerves, half excited coming into it,” Bridges added. “I kind of felt like I was going to do really good or really bad, but it kind of ended up being in the middle.”
Holliday paved the way for the Lady Tornadoes, who claimed a program-best fifth-place finish with 212 points. Junior Lily Bridges placed 38th with a time of 21:53.93 and freshman Aliza Reynolds came in 45th with a time of 22:11.50.
Senior Lydia Whitlock (22:56.05) and junior Ashley Halter (23:28.57) rounded out Alcoa’s scoring with 78th and 99th-place finishes, respectively.
Tennessee High’s Zoe Arrington posted a 19:08.35 to win the individual state championship while Signal Mountain won the team title with 64 points.
“This girls team has been working hard all season, and they were excited about this race,” Alcoa coach Pam Haggard said. “The heat has definitely been something to contend with, but like I told them, everybody is racing in the same conditions. They came out and raced hard and got the best finish we’ve ever had.”
Bridges was the only Tornado to place in the top-90 as Alcoa finished 16th in the team standings.
Sophomore Jehoiada Green (18:48.67), senior Tyler Barham (19:05.85), freshman Graham Mizell (19:24.83) and freshman Jack Touton (19:46.48) finished 92nd, 110th, 121st and 144th, respectively.
“Sam really ran great today,” Haggard said. “It’s new to him to be our top runner, and he really wasn’t sure what to expect of himself. He was really disappointed with the runner-up finish at our regional meet, but he is really pleased with that top-10 finish today. He went out, had a solid start and got out in front of that bunch and just ran with those faster guys.”
Whitlock and Barham are the only members of their respective teams that will not be part of what looks like a bright future for Alcoa, starting with next season.
The Lady Tornadoes may compete for a state championship a year from now while the Tornadoes look to move into the top-10. Both teams are in good hands given who is running at the front of the pack.
“Moving forward, I’m really excited that those two are going to continue on the team because that means I have two strong leaders who are also our strongest runners,” Haggard said. “We have two seniors, and I’m sad to lose them, but I have a great group (of returners) that is starting to experience these bigger races. I’m hoping we’ll just continue to improve and make progress.”
