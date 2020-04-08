Kaden Necaise watched from afar as his best friends celebrated the first state baseball championship in Greenback history, a moment he was not allowed to participate because he was forced to sit out a year after transferring from Heritage.
The senior shortstop was determined to replicate the feat, but to do so, he would need to fill the shoes of Reese Plemons, one of the best sluggers to ever play for the Cherokees.
“I was going to wear his number, but he has that extra large and I’m a little small for that,” Necaise joked. “It’s a lot to handle, but I like the challenge.”
Two games into the season, Necaise seemed capable of living up to the legacy that was handed down to him as the next run producer in the middle of Greenback’s lineup.
Plemons, currently a first baseman and right-handed pitcher at Cleveland State Community College, slashed .449/.542/.822 with 18 doubles, one triple, eight home runs and 43 RBIs last season en route to being named The Daily Times’ Player of the Year.
Necaise notched two doubles, two triples, a home run and 12 RBIs through his first nine at-bats before spring sports were suspended because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“He would have played a big role because we needed him to drive in runs and hit some balls out of the ballpark,” Greenback coach Justin Ridenour told The Daily Times. “I know the first two games probably weren’t sustainable, but we needed him to rattle fences.”
The most memorable swing of Plemons’ career came when he hit a walk-off home run off an elevated fastball in the seventh inning to send the Cherokees to the state championship game.
Admittedly, Necaise would not have been able to do much if placed in that situation with the same pitch hurling toward home plate because he prefers to hit pitches low in the zone.
Pitches up in the zone make Necaise’s “eyes light up” and it affects his timing, whereas he sits back on balls thrown in the lower half and makes solid contact.
“I really have a problem with the high balls because I usually just pop those up, so Coach has been telling me to wait on the low ball and I’ve just been smashing them lately,” Necaise said. “That’s the only place people really pitch in high school because every coach says keep it low, and I’ve just been trying to square up balls down there and they’ve been getting down.”
Greenback needed the Tennessee Wesleyan commit in the middle of its order out of necessity with seniors Austin Burger and Holden Willis being the only other hitters capable of providing consistent power.
He thrived in a small sample size by taking advantage of pitchers attempting to steal an early strike with something down in the zone, but he has spent most of his career serving as a table setter with a noticeably different approach at the plate.
“When you’re hitting at the top of the order, you have to get on base and you have to be very smart with everything you do,” Necaise said. “In the middle of the order, you get to let it fly a little more. My first two swings are usually pretty good hacks as opposed to when I’m playing travel ball and I’m taking good, level swings.”
A tournament that eXposure Baseball was playing in prevented Necaise from watching Greenback claim the state title last May, and a situation that is out of his control may not allow him to compete for one this season.
If play resumes, however, Necaise will get back to being the middle-of-the-order presence Greenback expects him to be by swinging like the slugger that preceded him.
“I was really excited for us because I knew we were going to go back to state,” Necaise said. “I was hoping we’d get a chance, and I’m hoping we still are because I think we have a great team.”
