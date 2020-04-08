Maryville, TN (37804)

Today

Generally cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 79F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.