Before Thursday’s match against Pigeon Forge, Alcoa coach Shane Corley made a specific request of senior Kaleea Scales.
“I challenged Kaleea tonight to come out and I said, ‘I’d like to see you take a little pressure off Charlotte (Tymon) and see if we can help her out with some goals,’” Corley told The Daily Times. “And she responded well in the first half and did what we asked her to do.”
His challenge worked. Scales notched a hat trick with three goals, and Tymon contributed two of her own, as the Lady Tornadoes ran away with an 8-0 win over the Lady Tigers in their District 2-A opener.
“We moved the ball well and shared it,” Corley said. “That’s the biggest thing.”
Scales kicked off Alcoa’s big night with a goal less than five minutes into the match. She scored her second with just 9:16 having expired on the clock.
“Just to encourage the team and for us to get better as a team (inspired me),” Scales said. “When you get goals and goals, it encourages the team to do better and to stay in the game and not get lazy. Just encourage everybody.”
The Lady Tornadoes’ third goal came from Tymon, who kicked one across to give Alcoa a 3-0 lead by halftime. Tymon, a sophomore, scored her next goal just 3:47 into the second half.
“Our chemistry is up,” Tymon said. “And we’re just finding each other very well.”
The Lady Tornadoes’ most impressive stretch started with 32:56 left on the clock. Lilith Tauxe scored, followed by Wendy Beristain, before Scales earned her hat trick with her third goal, all in three minutes.
The onslaught gave Alcoa (5-4, 1-0 District 2-A) a 7-0 advantage.
“The last two or three weeks, our midfield has really responded to what we’ve asked them to do and played (with) a little more patience,” Corley said. “We’re moving the ball much better. And when we spread it out, we give ourselves opportunities to get to goal, and our clean first touches allow us to do that.
“When we can get the first touch on the ball and get ourselves in a position where we can move it around, then it opens the field up and we play much faster and we get better looks at goal.”
Annalise Earhart booted through Alcoa’s final goal with just over two minutes remaining in the match, capping off the Lady Tornadoes’ strong showing the same way Scales opened it.
Not only did Scales earn the hat trick against Pigeon Forge, but her goals came in spectacular fashion, sneaking in shots with remarkable precision and power to convert seemingly improbable goals.
Tymon, who finished with nine shots on goal, also had three assists Friday, while Erhart notched one. It was a confidence-boosting performance for an offense that Corley fretted over earlier in the season when the Lady Tornadoes struggled to score goals.
“Some of us are playing brand new positions,” Scales said. “We’re getting better. We’re all working as a team. Everyone’s teaching each other to play the position. We’re all working together to get better as a whole team.”
Alcoa will host Cumberland Gap on Tuesday.
“(Thursday was) a district match, and that’s what we expect,” Corley said. “We want to come out here and make sure we focus on winning our district every year now. We have to start that tonight, and coming out here and being the dominant team and winning the game as early as we can win it and get some experience for some younger ones is important to us.
“But making sure we get that district win to start, we’ve only got three of them, we’ve got a small district, so we have to win them all. And that’s what we’re going to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.