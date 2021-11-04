Maryville College head coach Kandis Schram earned her fourth Volleyball Coach of the Year honor from the USA South Athletic Conference after leading the Scots to a West Division title with an unblemished mark in conference play. MC has notched three consecutive unbeaten regular seasons against USA South competition, amassing a 38-match conference win streak.
Senior setter Meredith Bonee was named First Team All-Conference and was joined by senior outside hitter Isabella Sampson in being named First Team West Division.
Senior middle blocker Brooklyn Wallet earned Second Team West Division honors while sophomore outside hitter was placed on the All-Sportsmanship team.
The Scots face Meredith in the USA South semifinals at 4 p.m. today in Buena Vista, Virginia, as they attempt to win their second consecutive conference tournament.
