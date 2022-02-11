Kara Pitts has been forced to play out of position in lieu of junior forward Mak Bremer suffering a torn ACL and The King's Academy transfers Amelia and Ainsley Pfeiffer being ruled ineligible.
Nobody would ever be able to tell.
The freshman has provided an interior presence, and more importantly toughness, throughout the season, and it was on display in the waning seconds of the Lady Tornadoes' rivalry bout with Maryville.
Junior point guard Karli Haworth missed a pair of free throws with an opportunity to break a tie with eight seconds remaining. Pitts corralled the offensive rebound and drew a foul, sinking the subsequent both free throws to propel Alcoa to a 50-46 victory Friday inside Herman Thompson Gymnasium.
"I wasn't really confident because everybody was yelling, but after I hit the first one I had full confidence," Pitts told The Daily Times.
"She's done that all year," Alcoa coach David Baumann added. "We've asked a lot out of her. She's played 32-minute games like she did tonight where she didn't come out of the game and guarded a good ball player in Jada Edwards. She's guarded girls who are bigger than her all year, but there is no back down in her.
"You wouldn't realize she is as tough as she is because she's always smiling. That was an unbelievably huge play."
Maryville (10-20) led for three quarters before finally surrendering the advantage midway through the fourth quarter. Still, the Lady Rebels battled with the the Lady Tornadoes (18-9) down the stretch, tying it up at 46 with an and-one by senior guard Tatianna Cvitkovic.
Alcoa held for the final shot, calling a timeout with 12 seconds remaining. Maryville devised a plan to deny Haworth and fellow junior guard Macie Ridge from catching the ensuing inbounds pass and then foul whichever player made the catch.
The first part of the plan worked. The second did not.
Pitts caught the inbounds, but Edwards did not foul. Haworth eventually got the ball and was fouled with eight seconds remaining.
"Macie and Karli are really good players, and I knew that they would probably get to the rim and maybe get a call," Maryville coach Scott West said. "I told them we were going to make the other kids on the floor beat us, and we had the opportunity to do that, but we didn't.
"It turned out to be OK, but we didn't rebound on the free throw."
West's ideology was sound considering Haworth and Ridge were able to get whatever they wanted in the second half, leading Alcoa back from a deficit that was once as large as 16.
It was a much different story in the first half.
Pitts scored on a driving layup on the opening possession, but Alcoa proceeded to go seven minutes, one second without another field goal. Haworth looked at Baumann during a timeout midway through the second half and said, "I can't hit anything."
"I told her to keep playing," Baumann said. "She started to doubt herself a little bit, which is not like her, but she came back and hit some big shots late, free throws withstanding. We talked about just chipping away. We felt we could turn them over, but the problem was we couldn't score in the first half to do it.
"When we were able to start scoring in the second half, we were able to get in our press and do more of what we wanted to."
Haworth and Ridge scored six points in the final 1:26 of the first half to double Alcoa's point total and breathe some life into its offense. The Lady Tornadoes closed the third quarter with a 15-2 run to get within striking distance and then took the lead with two free throws from Haworth.
Maryville did not go away, but Alcoa made more plays late to complete a regular-season sweep of its rival.
The Lady Tornadoes will complete their regular season when they host Bearden at 6 p.m. Monday. The Lady Rebels turn their attention to a win-or-go-home meeting with William Blount in the opening round of the District 4-4A tournament Wednesday.
"Getting to the region tournament and potentially getting to the region semifinals, even through are record isn't very good, would be a great accomplishment for this team," West said. "I believe if we play like we played tonight and rebound a little better that we can win, but William Blount feels the same way."
Alcoa Tornadoes 63, Maryville Rebels 52: Alcoa and Maryville were in lockstep throughout the first half.
Jordan Harris put a stop to that after the intermission.
The junior guard scored nine of Alcoa's first 11 points in the second half over a two-minute, 11-second span to give the Tornadoes a double-digit lead it never relinquished in a victory over Maryville on Friday inside Herman Thompson Gymnasium.
"They came out in a triangle-and-two to start to half and deliberately not guarding him at all," Alcoa coach Ryan Collins said. "For him to sprint to the corner, our kids to trust him and him to stick a big shot like that was big. From there, it was just a confidence boost. He followed it up with knocking a couple down from the free-throw line and then got an easy transition bucket off a steal. He was huge.
"Jahvin (Carter) has been incredible all year, and Terrence (Dorsey) has been phenomenal, and they were both great tonight, but for us to take that next step, we need other guys to produce in a big way. Jordan is one of those guys that I think can step up, and it was good to see him do so."
Dorsey scored a game-high 18 points for Alcoa (13-15) while Carter added 14. Harris finished with 12 and sophomore forward Elijah Cannon tallied 11.
It proved too much for Maryville (14-15), who struggled to protect the paint or score at the rim with consistency with sophomore forward Eli Elkins unavailable because of an ankle injury.
"Eli is one of the most important players on our team," Maryville coach Mark Eldridge said. "I thought we didn't Lucas (Gorman) the ball enough. Eli has to be a guy that gets 10 to 12 touches every night for us to be good. We just didn't touch the paint enough tonight when Lucas was in there. It's just different playing with a different post, and we did that tonight, but give Alcoa credit because they were better than us tonight and deserved to win."
Junior guard Bryson Stewart (14 points) and senior guard Nick Johnson (13) each scored in double figures for Maryville.
The Rebels limp into the postseason having lost three of their last four games as they attempt to sort some issues out stemming from the loss of senior point guard Charlie Rice (knee, shoulder). A victory over William Blount in the opening round of the District 4-4A tournament Thursday, though, would make up for their recent struggles.
"I still think we have the makeup of making a run in the postseason," Eldridge said. "I think we shoot it well enough, we handle it well enough when we do the things we're supposed to do. William Blount is a really good team and they're well coached, but if we are composed and stay within what we want to do, we're good enough to make shots and make a run."
Alcoa finds itself on the other end of the spectrum, having weathered a season in which it struggled mightily on defense early and then had to deal with the loss of reigning Daily Times Boys Basketball Player of the Year Tai Cates.
The Tornadoes have won seven of their last 10 games entering their regular-season finale against Bearden at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
"I'm just really proud because it has been a year of complete ups and downs, but the buy in has been there the whole time from the kids in the locker room" Collins said. "As long as you have that kind of buy in and belief, you can constantly keep searching for the identity and find a way to play your best basketball come the postseason.
"We talk all the time about what we think equates to wins, and sometimes we do it, and sometimes we go out and lay an egg on checking those categories. You have to physically tough, mentally tough, you have to do it through it defense and you have to do it through balance offensively. I thought we checked all those boxes tonight."
