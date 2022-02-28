GATLINBURG — Karli Haworth laughed at the mere mention of all the trouble Gatlinburg-Pittman’s gymnasium has given Alcoa this season.
The Lady Tornadoes suffered their only regular-season district loss at Gatlinburg-Pittman on Feb. 4 and were denied the District 2-2A championship on the same court a week ago.
Haworth wasted little time exorcizing those demons when Alcoa returned to the site of two of its most disappointing losses with its season on the line.
The junior point guard scored 21 points, including five 3-pointers, in the first half to propel the Lady Tornadoes to a 73-56 victory over South Greene on Monday in the Region 1-2A semifinals.
“We had to come in really focused today because we knew that we’ve had some struggles shooting here and playing in this environment,” Haworth told The Daily Times. “(Alcoa coach David) Baumann was really key on being on the court 30 minutes before the game because it’s the earliest you can be out there and just coming out and being ready to play hard and focused.”
Haworth hit back-to-back 3s to close out the first quarter and give Alcoa (22-11) a 21-10 lead.
She opened the second period with a steal and a coast-to-coast layup and then drilled two more 3s when South Greene (18-15) pulled within eight. Those long balls kickstarted a 15-0 run that catapulted the Lady Tornadoes to a 40-20 halftime lead.
“This is an elimination game, and it’s a big one because it guarantees you a sub-state game,” Baumann said. “We talked about playing with a sense of urgency early on.
“I thought we had some good practices since the G-P (championship) game. We’ve gone a little harder than we normally would this time of year because I felt we needed to get better at some things, and it carried over into the game tonight.”
Alcoa built as much as a 24-point advantage in the second half and never allowed South Greene to get closer than 15.
Haworth tallied a game-high 28 points while fellow junior guard Macie Ridge added 25, 15 of which came after the intermission.
Junior forward Ainsley Pfeiffer also scored in double figures, posting 13 points while dominating on the glass with her sister, Amelia, in foul trouble throughout.
“When Amelia got into foul trouble, Ainsley really stepped up,” Haworth said. “She had so many good rebounds. I’m so proud of her because she hasn’t been able to play much this season, but whenever it’s her time, she steps up.”
Alcoa wanted a rematch with Gatlinburg-Pittman, and it got its wish after the Lady Highlanders knocked off Happy Valley in the other semifinal.
The two programs will face off for the fourth time this season at 7 p.m. Wednesday, this time to crown a region champion.
The Lady Tornadoes would love to notch one final win in Gatlinburg this season and earn the right to host a Class 2A sectional, but first they are going to enjoy being one win away from reaching the state tournament for the fourth time in program history.
“We’ve had a lot of injuries and adversity has struck us in all different kinds of ways like ineligibility and everything, but I’m really proud of us for overcoming that adversity and pushing through,” Haworth said. “We’ve grown so much closer together because of everything that has happened, and it has made us a better team at the end of the year.”
