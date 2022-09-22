Should Maryville get back to the Class AAA state tournament for the fourth time in five years, it may have a single save from Kate Winkler to thank.
Farragut’s Caylee George was awarded a penalty kick in the 53rd minute, but Maryville’s senior goalkeeper made a diving stop to her left that prevented the equalizer.
The Lady Rebels never surrendered another quality opportunity for the Lady Admirals to score en route to a crucial 2-0 victory Thursday at the Kerr Family Soccer Complex.
"On PKs, the odds are against you and it's terrifying, but you have to go into it with confidence," Winkler told The Daily Times. "You just have to make a guess, and it's exciting when you save it. You put in a lot of work, and moments like that show you that you didn't do all that work for nothing."
Winkler's save was the highlight of an overall stout performance in goal that netted Maryville (7-5-3, 3-0-1 District 4-AAA) its first shutout since a 3-nil victory over Knoxville Catholic on Sept. 16 and its fourth clean sheet of the season.
"To see Kate play like that, we're really happy for her," Maryville coach Steve Feather said. "I thought she was the Man of the Match tonight, not just for saving the PK, but there were some tough balls in the air. She had to come off her line quite a bit, and she came off of it aggressively. For the most part, she manned the box, which is ultimately what we ask for out of a keeper.
"They didn't have many good shots tonight, but they had great opportunities. One of the reasons why they didn't have great shots was because we were a little bit better in transition but also because Kate came off her line really well and smothered angles. She was an animal out there."
The diving stop preserved a 1-0 advantage the Lady Rebels gained when senior Jocelyn Saucedo found herself in the perfect position to tap in a deflection from Farragut goalkeeper Eleanor Beck following a shot from senior forward Kayla Barr.
The opening salvo came with 4.7 seconds remaining in the first half.
"Kayla doesn't normally take those shots, but she knew that long-range shots on frame might be different in this game than in other games," Feather said. "Credit both of them because that was something that in any other game I would have been like, 'Kayla, what are you doing taking that shot,' and the rest was Jocelyn being an intelligent player and understanding that there might be a spill or two."
A pressing Farragut attack in the final minutes allowed Barr to get behind the defense and seal the victory with a breakaway goal in the 77th minute.
The victory puts the Lady Rebels two up in the loss column over Farragut in the district standings as it aims to secure the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the district tournament and avoid top-ranked Bearden until the championship game, where it would already have a region berth locked up.
"It puts us in charge of our own destiny," Feather said. "We can be in control of things by beating Hardin Valley or Hardin Valley beating Farragut to get us on the other side of Bearden. We don't want to say Bearden is an unwinnable game because that's not fair to our kids, but we know that we would rather be on the side that doesn't have the team that is ranked No. 1 in the nation.
"What we were focused on tonight is being right back in the mix of things, and quite frankly in front of people, by beating Farragut on our home field, and credit the girls for taking care of business and riding a terrific effort from Kate tonight."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.