Katlin Burger always dreamed of playing college basketball.
Sure, the Heritage senior forward loves the sport, but that was not the reason for her aspirations. Her mother, Annette, who played basketball at Tusculum, provided the inspiration. Burger will get the opportunity to follow in her mother’s footsteps after signing with UVA-Wise to continue her basketball career on Friday.
“She went through a bunch of things in college, and she fought through it,” Burger told The Daily Times. “I just wanted to be like her and play like she did.
“… I knew that if I pushed myself that I could possibly get to that point, and I did. Signing took some weight off my shoulders, but it also made me realize that I have to work even harder than I have in high school because I’ll want to get up there and get as much playing time as I can.”
Burger admits that she was not entirely sure whether her playing time in college would be on a pitch or a court until a week before she sat in the middle of the gymnasium at Heritage High School.
Several schools were interested in Burger playing for their soccer programs after a four-year career that saw her become the first player in Blount County history to score 100 career goals.
That is where her love for basketball stepped in.
She thought back to middle school when she stopped playing soccer because she felt burnt out, caused by her travel coach. She picked it back up at Heritage and enjoyed being the cornerstone of the burgeoning program, but never once in her life did she entertain a thought to step away from basketball.
“I felt like I had already stopped it once, and I had never stopped basketball before,” Burger said. “I felt like I wouldn’t miss soccer as much as I would miss basketball, and that finally clicked about a week ago.”
UVA-Wise will benefit from that decision.
Burger scored her 1,000th career point for the Lady Mountaineers against CAK on Dec. 15, the latest accomplishment in an athletic career filled with them. On the pitch, she utilized her speed to score an unprecedented amount. On the pitch, her athleticism makes her a mismatch as a forward who can score at all three levels, rebound and defend.
“She’s just an unbelievable athlete,” Howard said. “She’ll be missed, there’s no doubt about it. They’re getting a smart young lady who will fit in really well with what they do. … I just think she’s going to do tremendous.”
Burger drew interest from several other basketball programs, but none compared to UVA-Wise, where she gets to live out a long-desired dream playing the sport she truly loves.
“I love the campus, the college itself and the coaching staff,” Burger said. “I felt like they would push me to my full potential and be the best I could be. I just felt like it was my second home.”
