Heritage senior forward Katlin Burger scored a game-high 15 points to eclipse the 1,000-point plateau in her career and lead the Lady Mountaineers to a 51-44 victory over CAK on Tuesday in Knoxville.
Junior guard Halle Waters and senior guard Lexi Patty also scored in double figures, tallying 14 and 11 points, respectively.
Heritage entered the final period with a 37-34 lead and limited CAK to four made field goals in the fourth quarter to pick up the win.
The Mountaineers followed suit in the boys game, knocking off the Warriors, 46-43. Senior guard Parker Rothery led Heritage with 18 points and senior forward Ethan Golder added 15.
