With a quick first-half flurry of goals from both sides, one thing became obvious Tuesday evening — the Heritage pitch needs a new scoreboard.
The Lady Mountaineers and Greenback combined for 9 goals in the first 40 minutes of action, but missing lights on the scoreboard made the counts often look more like Klingon or some other indecipherable code.
Still, there was no doubt which team racked up more scores.
A Katlin Burger hat trick led the way as Heritage raced to a 7-3 win to remain undefeated.
Seniors Burger and Julianne Fox of Greenback (2-3) lit up what bulbs did work with several long-range rockets into the back of the nets.
“We had a good, fierce start, but then I felt we played down, to be honest,” Heritage coach Andy Byrd said. “At the beginning of the second half we played well, but then as we got tired, we got sloppy. We did what we had to do to win, but not what we really needed to do to get better.”
Heritage (4-0) dominated possession early, eventually leading to its first score when freshman Alyssa Napoleon took a pass up from Alexandra Hill and punched in a 10-yard liner nine minutes into play.
Napoleon started off the next Heritage scoring sequence, finished off with a long high shot from Burger, with a nice take-away from a Greenback defender in midfield.
The Lady Cherokees answered quickly with the first of two goals from Fox, who made a nice run laterally into the box and rammed a low liner to the far post.
Heritage responded with three quick, unanswered scores. Hill scored when keeper Brooke McConnell couldn’t control a ball placed under the crossbar in the 24th minute. Seconds later, Hill picked up her second assist on a give-and-go with Burger, who rammed in another low liner from 25 yards out.
Lady Mountaineer Jay Coker poked in another deflection off the crossbar, Greenback responded a minute later with Lilly Alvarado tapping in a ball rattling around the goalie box after Fox had sent in a free kick from 30 yards outside.
Burger picked up her hat trick seconds later with another smash, this one just outside the penalty arc.
Ahead 6-2 with 31 minutes gone, Heritage coach Andy Byrd substituted liberally, including relieving keeper Eliza Daniels with Aurora Hall. Fox caught Hall far outside the box and launched a long high shot over the freshman, with first half scoring closing at 6-3.
The second half calmed, with the only goal coming off a corner kick. Burger’s strong leg placed the ball into the box and after a brief scrum, Lauralee McKinnis tipped in the last tally. The final 36 minutes of play went scoreless.
“If it’s me shooting or if it’s me placing the ball for other players, that just gives us more opportunity, and gives us a leg up,” Burger said. “It’s good to help other players get their foot on the ball and into the net.”
Heritage outshot the Lady Cherokees, 22-7, and pushed forward enough to create nine corner kick opportunities, with Greenback earning none.
“After two losses last week, our morale was a little low,” Greenback assistant coach Masey Fox said. “So I was impressed with our energy and effort tonight. We wanted to improve on a few things and our general energy, and we did that. The score doesn’t reflect it, but it was a very good game in my eyes.”
Heritage travels to Kingston and Greenback hosts Fulton on Thursday.
