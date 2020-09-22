A lot was on the line for the Maryville girls soccer team Tuesday night against Farragut.
It was a District 4-AAA game and — with Farragut having tied with Hardin Valley a week ago — a win would put Maryville on top in the district.
“This year, everyone is pretty evenly matched,” Maryville senior Ashlynn Taylor said. “It depends on the day, it depends on the play. … Once we realized it was a district game that was important to win, we got it together and stayed composed.”
Maryville pulled out a 3-1 win thanks to a hat trick from Kayla Barr. Maryville (6-1, 3-0) and Farragut (7-2-2, 1-1-1) were back and forth from start to finish, with the Lady Rebels finishing with a 12-8 edge in shots on goal.
The sophomore forward now has 21 goals this season.
“(The win) is really big — they’re really good competition for us,” Barr said. “They moved it around really well at midfield, and I think we dealt with that pretty well.”
Barr wasted no time putting the Lady Rebels on the board when Taylor fed her on the left side of the field, and Barr sent a hard shot into the bottom right corner of the net in the opening three minutes.
The Admirals nearly tied things up with nine minutes left in the half when Maryville goalkeeper Aaliyah Vananda stopped a Farragut corner kick but couldn’t quite collect the ball. It bounced along the goal line before Maryville’s defense managed to clear it.
“It was just so back-and-forth, and not back-and-forth like a ping pong match,” Maryville coach Steve Feather said. “There were 10-minute ebbs and flows — 10 minutes where it was all Farragut and 10 minutes where it was all us. …
“Hats off to them, they were a tough team and well-organized and well-coached.”
Barr doubled Maryville’s lead with 5:34 left in the half when Kierstin Vlasman set her up with a perfect cross, and Barr swooped in to hammer it home.
Barr put the Lady Rebels’ ahead 3-0 just before halftime after Taylor Hoag passed her the ball, and Barr made a move to create space. She then used her speed to cruise past defenders before placing her shot in the bottom right corner of the goal once again.
“She’s electric with the ball at her feet,” Feather said. “Her speed is just unmatched, and she has that killer instinct as well. I’ve never had a player that moves just as fast with the ball at their feet as she does chasing down a ball.”
The Admirals proved they weren’t finished in the second half when Chloe Chase cut Maryville’s lead to 3-1 with 26:24 left. From deep, Chase arched the ball over the Maryville defense, and it sailed just under the crossbar and into the back of the net.
She nearly replicated that goal one minute later but, this time, Vananda leaped up and tipped it over the crossbar.
The Admirals threatened to capitalize on the ensuing corner kick, but a Farragut header sailed wide right.
“We need to remain focused when that happens — keep composed and remember what was effective,” Feather said. “We tried to be a little bit of a hero by winning balls and, as a result, the ball was just cumbersomely coming off our foot, and Farragut was able to scoop it up and get possession right back in their favor.”
The Lady Rebels regained their composure en route to their fourth straight win over Farragut. They won’t have much time to relax, as they face Hardin Valley (4-4-2, 3-0-1) next for an opportunity to seal their first-place regular-season status in the district.
“We’ve got to regroup, find our legs and we’ve got another battle in front of us,” Feather said. “This year’s certainly been different. We’re going to have games where (winning) is not going to look quite as pretty as it did last year, but the girls need to realize that’s OK sometimes.”
