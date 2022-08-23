Kayla Barr gained possession near midfield and raced down the pitch, outpacing the Alcoa defense before sliding a shot into the back of the net.
It was a stark reminder of how dangerous the senior forward can be when healthy after her junior campaign was plagued by injury and illness.
“Last year was frustrating, but I’m so glad I’m healthy and I’m really excited for what this season can bring,” Barr told The Daily Times. “Obviously, I want to have a really good senior year. I want to be better than ever.”
Barr lent credence to those words against Alcoa on Tuesday, tallying four goals to propel Maryville to a 5-0 victory at Alcoa Elementary School.
The Tennessee commit got her first opportunity at goal in the third minute, but Alcoa senior goalkeeper Ella Murr made a diving save to set the tone for the first half.
Alcoa senior defender Peyton Potts fouled Barr in the box in the 22nd minute, but Murr once again kept Maryville (2-0-1) off the scoreboard with a save on the ensuing penalty kick from junior forward Taylor Hoag.
Murr picked up a third save on another Barr shot in the 25th minute.
“I have no idea how the keeper came up with that first save because Kayla put it across her body and she still came up with it, so hats off to her,” Maryville coach Steve Feather said. “I thought she (Murr) was a stud, and as they move forward, she is going to be a difference maker as they inch through their classification.”
The Lady Rebels broke through in the 36th minute when a Barr header found the back of the net off a corner from junior Iasmi Siopsis.
Barr notched her second goal on a penalty kick in the 46th minute, and the flood gates opened from there.
Four minutes later, she showcased her elite pace, hit the brakes and made a move to get inside the defender to set up a shot that skated under Murr’s diving arms to complete a hat trick.
Barr added her fourth and final goal in the 60th minute with a screamer of a free kick from outside the box that sailed past the outstretched arms of Murr.
Junior Hayes McCallum capped Maryville’s scoring in the final minutes.
“I think you learn more when you lose,” Alcoa coach Andy Byrd said. “I told the girls yesterday that the important thing was to get better. I think the first half was some of the best soccer we’ve played, but in the second half I think our lungs caught up to us.
“When we gave up the second PK, we kind of saw ourselves unravel. The defensive marks were not there (in the second half) and we just couldn’t find any offensive gaps simply because they were the better team.”
A loss to rival Maryville may sting, but Alcoa’s most important match of the week comes at 6 p.m. Thursday when it travels to face District 2-A foe Pigeon Forge.
Despite the result, the Lady Rebels know they have to improve as they march toward some stiffer competition this weekend when they participate in the GPS Invitational in Chattanooga.
“I thought our back line did a better job in the second half of protecting the space behind, but we still have to learn how to not get caught in transition and to not watch the ball so much in transition,” Feather said. “We have to locate our marks and locate each other to keep a compact shape and make it difficult for teams to get behind us.
“We know we have the kids to do it. We’re going to get better.”
In the meantime, the Lady Rebels can take solace in the fact that Barr is healthy again.
“I’ve been doing this since 1999,” Byrd said, “and she is hands down the best player I’ve seen come through here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.