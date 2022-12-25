As Maryville soccer star Kayla Barr headed into her senior season, her coach, Steve Feather, was concerned.
Having coached other stellar players, he knew the temptation that could come her way.
“I was honestly worried about how she would react this season to all of the attention that she had been getting, to the fact that she committed early to Tennessee,” Feather told The Daily Times. “I was worried that she would get a little bit complacent. I was worried that it would be easy for her to coast.”
Feather’s fears never materialized. Instead, he saw Barr up her intensity, working hard every practice, leading by example and breaking Maryville’s career scoring record en route to being named the 2022 All-Daily Times Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
Barr scored 32 goals and tallied 11 assists this season, motivated by her need to be prepared for college soccer. The process paid off.
“I just knew that I had to keep working and if I slacked off, it just wasn’t going to help me in the long run,” Barr said.
Also in Barr’s mind, and serving as additional motivation, were the hardships she faced during her junior season, when she missed significant time due to both injury and illness.
“That was obviously really frustrating, but I just knew I wanted to bounce back better,” Barr said.
Barr even battled through an ankle injury this season; for multiple matches, she wasn’t at full strength. It didn’t stop her from dominating opponent after opponent, making multiple-goal outings typical.
There was no way she was taking more time off, a move Feather considered and Barr shot down.
“She didn’t want to sit,” Feather said. “She wanted to continue to play, which really says a lot about her character. She wants to be out there, and she goes so hard. Sometimes she’s prone to a little bit of injury. Nonetheless, we don’t think that really derailed her this year, especially since she was able to find her form near the end and really throughout the season.
“Scoring 32 goals is just really hard to do when people double team you and key on you throughout the entire game.”
In Maryville’s win over William Blount in the District 4-AAA tournament quarterfinals, Barr needed three goals to break Reyna Coston’s all-time program scoring record. She tallied four.
It was a sentimental moment, as Barr and Coston played together on a Maryville team that advanced to the state semifinals. Feather cited them as two selfless players who rooted for each other, and Barr said Coston congratulated her on the accomplishment.
“It was great,” Barr said. “Just coming back from junior year, my senior year, just everything coming together, all the hard work paid off. It was a good moment.”
Elite speed and intangibles are behind Barr’s game. She used those attributes to finish her prep career with a whopping 96 goals and 53 assists.
Her strong pace caught the eye of SEC coaches, and Barr was also offered a full-ride by Ole Miss during the recruiting process, but she ultimately stuck with Tennessee.
“It’s hard for me to think of a player I have coached who has that elite speed and the other attributes,” Feather said. “She’s finishing at a high rate, she’s got top-notch skill, but the thing that you really can’t teach is that elite pace, which she has.
“Very rarely do you build your system around a player, but you have to do that with someone as athletic as Kayla.”
Barr has plenty awaiting her at Tennessee, where she’s excited for new horizons and the chance to experience the competitiveness of SEC soccer. She’s graduating from Maryville early and will be with the Vols during the spring.
Her time at Maryville, though, will always be special, not only to her, but for those who witnessed her journey to Lady Rebel immortality.
“I really loved it,” Barr said. “I did. The coaches were great. I love Coach Feather. It was really good.”
