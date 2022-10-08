Kayla Barr entered the District 4-AAA tournament quarterfinal against William Blount needing three goals to become the all-time scoring leader for Maryville. With a quick scoring flurry by Maryville opening the contest, the Tennessee commit scored two early goals to tie the record of Reyna Coston, set when Barr was a freshman.
In the 36th minute, Barr took a long throw-in from teammate Taylor Hoag just inside the penalty arc, turned and fired a low liner into the goal to claim the record.
Grabbing a haul with her fourth goal early in the second half, Barr led Maryville past William Blount with a 9-0 mercy-rule victory Saturday at the Kerr Family Soccer Complex.
Maryville coach Steve Feather apologized to Barr after the game for not publicizing her individual achievements and the potential record-breaker prior to the game.
“We didn’t focus on that, because there’s a danger of a player getting tunnel vision,” Feather said. “Other programs like to talk about how close a player is, but Kayla is such a high-caliber player, we thought if she played the way she’s capable of playing, she’d have a really good chance of breaking the record, anyway.”
Barr picked up two assists to go along with her four goals, aiding junior Jocelyn Saucedo with a quick pass off one of eight Maryville corner kicks two minutes into play, and finishing off the barrage four minutes into the second period by placing a deep cross into the feet of Taylor Hoag.
Hoag buried that pass into the net to finish the game off with a hat trick and the junior also had three assists, two to Barr and one for the fifth Lady Rebel goal, by sophomore Clara Paulino for a 5-0 lead 24 minutes into play.
Paulino added two assists to go along with her score. Saucedo and freshman Kaylyn Kidd also earned assists. Kidd placed a free kick from about 40 yards out just outside the penalty box for Barr to ram in a header for her fourth goal in the 43rd minute.
Maryville’s offense was so dominant that senior keeper Kate Winkler never touched the ball and never even had to make a serious run towards a ball. What little action there was on the Maryville end of the pitch was mostly when the Lady Rebel back line took back-passes to reset the offense.
The Maryville victory ended a tough season for William Blount (2-14), which underwent an unforeseen coaching change just two weeks prior. Boys coach Bill Baker took over the helm in late September.
Emily Groover and Sydney McCarter, the only seniors on a very young William Blount side, finished their careers with the loss.
“I felt bad for these seniors,” Baker said. “They had a tough year and deserved a little better than what they got. Going forward, it’s hard to show you have a lot of talent when you lose 9-0, but there are a lot of babies, a lot of young kids here. They’ll turn it around next year.”
Barr stayed focused on the team goals rather than her individual accomplishments in post-game interviews.
“We kept the ball in our half and controlled the ball pretty well,” Barr said. “Sometimes it got a little crazy because William Blount was playing deep in the back. I think we controlled it pretty well and possessed the ball pretty well.”
Maryville will host Hardin Valley in the district semifinal Tuesday. The winner will advance to the district championship and earn a spot in the Region 2-AAA tournament.
